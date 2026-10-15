Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister singles out the biggest obstacle to Portugal return and Jorge Jesus reconciliation in emotional statement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future has become increasingly uncertain after his sister, Elma Aveiro, made an emotional statement about the ongoing dispute between the Portugal captain and head coach Jorge Jesus. Her latest comments have raised fresh questions about whether the Al-Nassr forward will return to the national team, as the disagreement threatens to leave a lasting mark on one of the most significant relationships in Portuguese soccer.

Speaking to reporters in Lisbon on Wednesday, Elma expressed sadness over the way her brother has been treated and questioned whether the situation could be resolved. Her remarks followed Ronaldo’s departure from Portugal’s training camp during the recent UEFA Nations League window, an incident that triggered disciplinary proceedings and intensified speculation about his international future.

Elma made it clear that the controversy has been difficult for her to watch, particularly given everything Ronaldo has achieved throughout his career. The Selecao captain has spent more than two decades representing his country, becoming its all-time leading goalscorer and helping it win the 2016 Euro and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

“My position is one of sadness. Unfortunately, the Portuguese people forget what people do and what they have already achieved. Now, they think the present should be different,” Elma said.

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She also admitted that seeing her brother caught in the middle of the dispute had left her struggling to find the right words. “I was even left speechless because it’s complicated. It’s very complicated to see my brother go through this because, of all people, he was one of the least deserving of it.”

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Elma reveals the biggest obstacle to reconciliation

When asked directly whether Ronaldo wanted to return to Portugal, Elma offered a pessimistic assessment that could worry supporters hoping for a swift resolution. “I don’t think so,” she replied when questioned about his desire to come back.

She subsequently expanded on her answer, suggesting that the dispute had reached an impasse because of the emotions involved on both sides. “I believe it’s more likely that he won’t than that he will. I think they’re both hurt. It’s a situation they experienced themselves, not me. I can only speak on behalf of my brother, and I think things are at a standstill at the moment. We’ll see how it turns out.”

Her most revealing comment came when the discussion turned to whether Ronaldo and Jesus could eventually make peace. “I don’t know. It’s very complicated. You know something? When you’ve been betrayed, it’s difficult to go back to how things were before.” Elma’s reference to betrayal highlights the central obstacle facing any potential reconciliation: rebuilding trust after a disagreement that has become public and deeply personal.

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Will Ronaldo return to Portugal in November?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Portugal, Elma offered reassurance about her brother’s condition and his return to club soccer. She confirmed that the 41-year-old was back playing for Al-Nassr and described his physical and mental state as good.

“He’s doing well and has already returned to playing with Al-Nassr. His physical condition is good, as is his mental state,” she explained. However, she acknowledged that the controversy has affected him to some extent, adding that her brother continues to overcome difficulties because “he’s a great man.”

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Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Jesus has previously indicated that the door remains open for Ronaldo to return, emphasizing that the decision ultimately belongs to the player. The November international window, when Portugal is scheduled to face Denmark and Wales, could allow both sides to move forward.

However, Elma’s comments suggest that a return may require more than simply resolving the disciplinary matter. Ronaldo would need to decide whether he is ready to resume working under Jesus, while the coach and federation would need to find a way to restore confidence after the breakdown in their relationship.

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