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Cristiano Ronaldo told to ‘lie in the bed’ he made as ex-Portugal teammate Ricardo Quaresma weighs in on Jorge Jesus controversy

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma of Portugal warm up
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma of Portugal warm up

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dispute with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus continues to attract attention, with former international teammate Ricardo Quaresma offering a cautious but pointed response to the controversy. As disciplinary proceedings threaten to complicate the Al-Nassr forward’s international future, the former Portugal winger has questioned why a disagreement involving senior figures in the national team became a public spectacle.

The controversy escalated after Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp ahead of a Nations League fixture against Denmark, following a disagreement with Jesus over conversations concerning his role and playing time. In a statement dated October 6, the captain alleged that an agreement about the coach’s public explanation had not been respected, prompting him to leave rather than accept what he described as another broken promise.

“For me, truth is still the most important thing in relationships between people. However much it hurts, tell me the truth,” Ronaldo wrote. However, the 41-year-old acknowledged that leaving the camp was a mistake, even while maintaining that trust in the coach had broken down. “I also owe my national teammates an apology for leaving the training camp. Despite the complete loss of trust in the coach’s word, I should not have done it,” he admitted, adding, “The responsibility is mine alone.”

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The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) subsequently opened disciplinary proceedings and ordered a provisional suspension while the case is assessed. The 41-year-old has also rejected the idea that his status as Portugal’s captain should protect him from punishment. “I believe there should be no mitigating factors in the punishment. I am not just any player; I am the team captain, and that is an aggravating factor,” he said, stressing that the rules should apply equally to everyone.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Under the federation’s disciplinary regulations, leaving national-team activities without justification can result in a suspension of 15 days to three months, with an additional fine for professional players. That is the potential penalty range under the rules, rather than a final punishment already imposed on Ronaldo.

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Quaresma breaks his silence on Ronaldo’s Portugal controversy

Speaking on SIC Caras’ entertainment programme Passadeira Vermelha, Quaresma delivered a brief remark that quickly became the headline of his response when asked about Ronaldo’s fallout with Jesus. Sometimes, you have to lie in the bed you made for yourself, don’t you?” he said.

Despite his pointed opening comment, Quaresma made clear that he did not intend to take sides in the dispute. He stressed that he maintains good relationships with Ronaldo, Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca, leaving those directly involved to explain what happened.

ronaldo quaresma

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Ricardo Quaresma (L) and Portugal hold the 2016 Euro trophy

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“These are things I don’t like talking about, because I get along well with Cris, I get along well with the national team coach, and I get along well with the president,” he explained. They were the ones in the room; they’re the ones who know what was said.”

Quaresma’s main criticism concerned how the disagreement became public, rather than the merits of either man’s account. “We’re all grown-ups, and this could have been sorted out internally. It didn’t need to become public,” he added, insisting that those involved already knew what needed to be done.

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