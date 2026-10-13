Jose Mourinho shuts down rumors about a potential Endrick departure from Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has shut down speculation about Endrick leaving Real Madrid, following rumors that the Brazilian forward could depart on loan. Ahead of the Champions League clash against Roma, the Madrid coach used an interview with TNT Sports Brasil to rule out any kind of exit for the young forward and make clear he is counting on him for the project.

Endrick has been linked with Roma and Milan as a possible loan target, but Mourinho dismissed any chance of an exit. He told the interested clubs to forget it and said they would be better off sitting and waiting, or they would tire themselves out.

The coach then spoke warmly about the Brazilian: “He’s a player I adore”. Mourinho added that Endrick has incredible potential and is very important for the squad, and that anyone who wants to sign him will have to fight him, as he believes the forward does not need a loan and will succeed at Madrid.

The message comes at a time when Endrick’s playing time has been very limited. After the preseason, he suffered an injury that kept him out for five weeks, and he missed the start of the campaign. Since recovering, the 20-year-old has only had a handful of minutes, coming off the bench late in Madrid’s win over Elche.

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Mourinho acknowledged that the opportunities have not come and revealed that he has already spoken to the player about it. He explained that Endrick and Bernardo Silva were about to enter against Villarreal at the exact moment Madrid scored, but with the team ahead and down to ten men, he changed his plans and opted for other options.

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Can Endrick earn a place at Real Madrid?

Endrick’s numbers at Madrid this season are still minimal, with just four minutes in one appearance, as a late substitute against Elche, and no goals or assists. His first spell with the club produced 40 appearances and seven goals between July 2024 and January 2026, when he was sent out on loan. Mourinho’s words suggest the opportunity is coming, and the forward has the credentials to take advantage.

Lyon was the only club that took Endrick on loan, and the spell was a success. He played 21 matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists, with five goals and seven assists in 16 Ligue 1 games.

The highlight was a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Metz on January 25, which made him the youngest Lyon player to score three goals in a Ligue 1 match, ahead of Bernard Lacombe.

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With Mourinho publicly backing him and the January window approaching, Endrick now needs minutes to turn that trust into a real role. His time at Lyon showed he can produce when given the chance, and Madrid’s busy schedule could open the door.