Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for RB Salzburg vs AC Milan in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Salzburg host Milan in the Europa League with both sides looking to build on contrasting midweek results.

RB Salzburg come into this one off the back of a 1-0 win over Levski Sofia on September 17, and Danny Rohl’s side will look to carry that result into a tougher continental test.

AC Milan , meanwhile, are still digesting a 0-2 loss to Benfica on September 16, and Ruben Amorim needs a response from his group on the road.

As for Christian Pulisic, the forward is expected to start from the bench as AC Milan coach Ruben Amorin is set to rotate the lineup to rest starters and give more minutes to other players.

RB Salzburg confirmed lineup

Rohl sets Salzburg up in a 4-2-3-1, with Christian Fruchtl behind a back four of Schmid, Boma, Kratzig and Lainer. Kitano and Mazurek sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Barry, Vertessen and Baidoo who support lone striker Tabakovic. The setup favors quick transitions through the wide areas, with Baidoo and Vertessen tasked with stretching Milan’s back line.

RB Salzburg confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Christian Zawieschitzky, Dominik Robin Schmid, Kevin Boma, Leandro Morgalla, Valentin Zabransky, Sota Kitano, Bartosz Mazurek, Abubakr Barry, Haris Tabakovic, Edmund Baidoo, Jesper Lindstrom. Coach: Danny Rohl.

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AC Milan confirmed lineup

Amorim lines Milan up in a 3-4-2-1, with Maignan behind a back three of Pavlovic, De Winter and Tomori. Pulisic and Bartesaghi operate as the wide outlets in a four-man midfield alongside Modric and Chukwueze, with Cisse and Musah pushed up to support Camarda at the point of the attack. Modric’s presence in the middle gives Milan control of possession, while Loftus-Cheek and Chukwueze provide the width to test Salzburg’s full backs.

AC Milan confirmed starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan, Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Davide Bartesaghi, Adrien Rabiot, Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Alphadjo Cisse, Francesco Camarda. Coach: Ruben Amorim.