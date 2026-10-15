Why isn’t Christian Pulisic starting for Milan against Salzburg in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League?

Christian Pulisic is at the center of Milan’s team news ahead of its crucial UEFA Europa League Matchday 2 clash against Red Bull Salzburg, with Ruben Amorim opting to make several important changes to his starting lineup. After a disappointing European opener and an inconsistent start to the domestic campaign, Milan heads to Austria needing a response. However, Pulisic’s expected absence from the starting XI has become one of the biggest talking points before kick-off.

Salzburg arrives in excellent form after winning its opening Europa League fixture, while Milan must recover from a 2-0 home defeat to Benfica. Salzburg presents a difficult test for the Italian side after beginning its Europa League campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Levski Sofia. Under manager Danny Röhl, the Austrian club has also gone 15 competitive matches without defeat, recording 11 wins and four draws during that run.

The hosts have been particularly effective defensively, keeping clean sheets in four of their six home matches this season. The Austrian outfit’s confidence contrasts with Milan’s inconsistent results. Although the Italian club remains unbeaten in Serie A after six matches, its Europa League defeat to Benfica and a frustrating 1-1 draw against Sassuolo have increased the pressure to deliver a stronger performance.

History offers some encouragement for the visitors, who have never lost to Salzburg in four previous European meetings, winning three and drawing one. Milan also holds a strong overall record against Austrian opposition, with nine victories from 13 encounters.

The teams last met in November 2022, when Milan secured a commanding 4-0 victory in the Champions League. However, past results will count for little if the Rossoneri cannot turn their possession and attacking opportunities into goals.

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Why isn’t Christian Pulisic starting vs Salzburg?

Despite his importance to Milan’s attack, the club has confirmed that Pulisic will begin the match on the bench as Amorim rotates his squad for a demanding run of fixtures. Previous reportsindicated that the coach intends to give several less frequently used players an opportunity while managing the workload of his regular starters.

Pulisic has already demonstrated his value this season, scoring on his first start against Lecce and contributing to Milan’s second-half comeback against Lazio. His expected omission is therefore understood to be a squad-management decision rather than evidence that he has fallen out of favor with Amorim.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

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Pulisic could still influence the match

Milan has several important matches approaching, including a difficult Serie A meeting with Atalanta over the weekend. With injuries already limiting his options, Amorim needs to distribute minutes carefully and ensure that his key attacking players remain available throughout the campaign.

The American is, thus, among the substitutes alongside Luka Modric, Diego Moreira and Samuel Chukwueze, giving Amorim several attacking options if Milan needs to change the game in the second half. Despite starting on the bench, his ability to create chances and attack tired defenders could prove valuable as the match develops. His recent performances have shown that he can make an immediate impact, particularly when Milan needs greater urgency in the final third.