Real Madrid stage historic 4-3 Champions League comeback over Roma with stunning late blitz

Trailing 3–1 with barely eight minutes remaining, Jose Mourinho’s side mounted a furious late blitz to leave Rome with a stunning 4–3 victory, marking another historic night for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

After a difficult opening hour, Real Madrid found themselves trailing 3–1 with less than ten minutes remaining. However, they scored three consecutive goals in rapid succession to secure all three points away from home.

The comeback began in the 82nd minute courtesy of Carlos Espi, followed by strikes from Endrick and Antonio Rudiger to stun Roma and snatch the victory away from the Italian hosts.

A Historic Night for Real Madrid

According to Spanish statistician MisterChip, Real Madrid’s comeback against Roma in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League is the fastest away comeback by any team from two goals down in tournament history.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

The record was previously held by Liverpool, who overturned a 2–0 deficit against Villarreal in May 2022 by scoring three goals in 12 minutes and 48 seconds to reach the final.

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This time, Real Madrid accomplished the feat in just 7 minutes and 43 seconds, shattering Liverpool’s previous mark. Beyond claiming the three points, they wrote yet another unforgettable chapter in a competition they know better than anyone.

A Breath of Fresh Air for Real Madrid

Facing a demanding fixture run, Real Madrid desperately needed this morale boost. The club will take on Sevilla and Barcelona next in La Liga—two high-stakes matchups that could significantly shape their domestic campaign.

The clash in Rome was anything but simple, and the Italian side proved it by keeping Real Madrid down 3–1 late into the second half. However, this thrilling comeback win provides precisely the momentum and breathing room Los Blancos need as they head into pivotal fixtures ahead.

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