Lionel Messi reaches 1,180 career matches: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo played?

Lionel Messi reached another milestone in Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over NYCFC, when he made his 1,180th official appearance of his career. It is a figure few players in the history of the sport have reached, and one that shows the longevity of a career that has now spanned more than two decades.

Messi’s total is spread across four teams: 778 matches for Barcelona, 75 for Paris Saint-Germain and 208 for Argentina, a tally that closed earlier this month when he retired from the national team with his farewell against Benin on Oct. 6. The rest of the appearances have come with Inter Miami, where he has remained a central figure while helping the team clinch a place in the 2026 MLS playoffs.

The natural point of comparison is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose career appearances put him well beyond that mark. The Portuguese forward has played 1,340 official matches, which leaves him 160 games ahead of Messi’s 1,180. Real Madrid account for 438 of those appearances, with 346 more for Manchester United, while the rest are split between Portugal (234), Al Nassr (157), Juventus (134) and Sporting (31).

The gap in matches has also been reflected in goals. Ronaldo has scored 981 times in his career, while Messi has 934, and both players continue to add to those totals at 41 and 39 years old respectively.

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Their paths now differ at the international level, with Messi already retired from Argentina and Ronaldo’s future with Portugal uncertain amid his dispute with Jorge Jesus, but at club level each remains active and focused on extending numbers that are already historic.

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Inter Miami clinch playoff spot with win over NYCFC

Inter Miami wrapped up their playoff spot with a 2-0 win over NYCFC, and Messi was at the center of both goals. After Sergio Reguilon found him in midfield, he picked out Rodrigo De Paul, who curled a right-footed shot into the top left corner in first-half stoppage time. Germán Berterame sealed the result after an impressive collective move involving Messi, De Paul and Luis Suarez, finishing from close range.

Messi did not score, but his assist was enough to put Inter Miami through with six matchdays still to play. Dayne St. Clair preserved the clean sheet by saving a late penalty from Nicolas Fernandez in the final minute, his second straight shutout. The 14th win of the season lifted Inter Miami to 52 points, second in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville, who lead with 66 points.

Inter Miami now turn their attention to the final stretch of the regular season, starting with Atlanta United on Oct. 17 and Red Bull New York on Oct. 24. With the postseason secured, the focus shifts to finishing as high as possible in the East as they chase the Supporters’ Shield.

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