Argentina reportedly already has first opponent for November window after Lionel Messi’s retirement

Argentina reportedly already has its first opponent after the retirement of Lionel Messi from the national team. Costa Rica is expected to be one of the teams that Lionel Scaloni’s side faces during the November international window, although the Argentine Football Association has not announced anything yet and the information comes from outside the country.

According to Costa Rican journalist Kevin Jimenez, the Ticos have already lined up two games in November, to be played in South America, against Argentina and Ecuador. The report comes after Argentina’s plans changed, as a tour of Asia that would have included matches against Saudi Arabia and India has fallen through, leaving the AFA searching for new opponents.

Scaloni had already hinted at the limited options when speaking after the last window, which included matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin, the farewell opponent for Messi at the Monumental on Oct. 6.

The coach explained that the teams still available in November were limited, and that while he would like to face powerful opponents, the calendar did not leave much room to choose.

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The window runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, and Scaloni plans to use the matches to test variations and give young players a chance as he rebuilds a team that finished as runner-up at the 2026 World Cup.

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Uruguay also emerges as a possible opponent

Costa Rica is not the only name in the discussion. Other reports point to Uruguay, coached by Diego Forlan, as another leading candidate, with matches in La Plata or La Bombonera and even a possible rematch in Montevideo, so the final schedule could still change.

Uruguay arrive at the window after completing a tour of Asia, where Forlan’s side beat South Korea and India but lost to Japan. A meeting with Argentina would be a demanding test for Scaloni, given the intensity that has historically defined the Southamerican rivalry, and it would also give the new generation a chance to prove itself in the first matches of the post-Messi era.