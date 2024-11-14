The Globe Soccer Awards, held annually in Dubai, are set to celebrate their 15th edition on December 27th. This year’s awards hold particular significance given the recent controversies surrounding Vinicius Junior and Rodri, placing these accolades under increased scrutiny.

Unlike awards presented by France Football and UEFA, the Globe Soccer Awards incorporate votes from football fans worldwide, alongside a panel of experts. Voting is open to the public for 33 pre-selected nominees.

The 33 nominees include numerous players from LALIGA EA SPORTS. Seven players represent Real Madrid: Vinicius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes, Dani Carvajal, and Fede Valverde. Three players represent FC Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Dani Olmo. Other nominees include Antoine Griezmann, Nico Williams, and Viktor Gyokeres.

The nominations also feature players from various leagues worldwide. Eight players are from the Premier League: Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden, Dibu Martínez, Cole Palmer, Rodri, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba. Four players represent Serie A: Nico Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Ademola Lookman, and Lautaro Martínez.

Four players are from the Bundesliga: Alejandro Grimaldo, Harry Kane, Florian Wirtz, and Granit Xhaka. Other nominees include Vitinha (Ligue 1), and Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (outside Europe).

Multiple award categories

The Globe Soccer Awards encompass eight categories, including awards for the best men’s and women’s players, best club, and best emerging player. Lamine Yamal is considered a strong contender for the emerging player award. Real Madrid is also well-positioned to receive multiple awards, including best men’s club and best coach (Carlo Ancelotti).

Other categories include best midfielder, top scorer, sporting director, agent, and best club and player from the Middle East. The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Rodri and Vinicius Jr. as they vie for individual honors.

Vinicius Jr.’s nomination for the Globe Soccer Awards underscores his significant contribution to Real Madrid’s success. The diverse range of nominees from various leagues and countries reflects the global reach and prestige of the awards. The ceremony promises to be a compelling event, celebrating football’s greatest talents.