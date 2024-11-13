Atletico Madrid has reportedly made a surprise cash-plus-player bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. The offer, submitted ahead of the January transfer window, includes €40 million (£33 million) and Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios in exchange. This unexpected approach could see the 20-year-old return to his Spanish roots. Garnacho joined Manchester United’s academy in 2020 for a reported £420,000 fee.

Garnacho has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent performers this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances. This impressive form has seemingly prompted Atletico to accelerate their pursuit.

Reports in Spain suggest Garnacho is not entirely content at Old Trafford, a sentiment seemingly reflected in his muted celebration after scoring against Leicester.

Atletico’s offer includes a significant cash component (€40 million) and the addition of midfielder Pablo Barrios. Barrios, typically an attacking midfielder, has been deployed in a deeper role this season under Diego Simeone, although he is highly regarded by his manager, who has reportedly indicated he might allow a move. Manchester United, however, reportedly desire a fee closer to €60 million plus Barrios before considering the proposal.

Manchester United’s stance and Garnacho’s ambitions

Despite reports suggesting Manchester United are considering Atletico’s offer, sources within the club insist there are currently no plans to let Garnacho leave, particularly not in January.

Garnacho is United’s leading scorer this season, highlighting his growing importance to the team. Moreover, it’s understood that Garnacho’s long-term ambition is to play for Real Madrid, making Atletico’s bid an unlikely pathway for him.

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim could be key in resolving Garnacho’s situation. United hope Amorim can help the young player rediscover his enthusiasm following recent criticism from some supporters. Captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly spoken to Garnacho about focusing on his game and ignoring negative commentary.