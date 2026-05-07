Real Madrid issue statement after Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni incident

Real Madrid found themselves at the center of attention on Thursday after Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde were involved in a fight that reportedly ended with the Uruguayan midfielder being taken to the hospital. Following the incident, the club broke its silence.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team’s training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni,” the Spanish side announced on Thursday.

“The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed,” the statement published on Real Madrid’s official website added.

Reports from Marca and Diario AS, among other Spanish media outlets, have reconstructed the sequence of events that led to the altercation between the two players. Heated arguments on Wednesday reportedly raised tensions between them, which then escalated further during Thursday’s training session.

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After refusing to greet Tchouameni, Valverde reportedly made several hard tackles on his teammate during practice. That led to another confrontation that turned physical, forcing the Uruguayan midfielder to be taken to a hospital for medical attention.

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The consequences of the Valverde-Tchouameni fight

The interruption of Thursday’s training session due to the fight between the players is not the only consequence Real Madrid have suffered. The violent altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni will also have significant short-term sporting repercussions for the club.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a head injury,” the club announced in another statement published on its official website. “Valverde is recovering at home in good condition and will need to remain at rest for between 10 and 14 days, in accordance with the medical protocols established for this diagnosis.”

That means the Uruguayan midfielder will not be available for Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona, a match in which Real Madrid will be fighting to keep their slim La Liga title hopes alive. He will also miss the following match against Real Oviedo.

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* Developing story

