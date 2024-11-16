After weeks of speculation and a turbulent start to the season, Manchester United has taken a bold step by appointing Ruben Amorim as their new manager. Amorim, known for his success at Sporting CP, takes over following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. While the move has sparked discussions across the soccer world, it was the reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo—a former Manchester United icon and Amorim’s compatriot—that caught the spotlight.

Ronaldo, now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, extended his best wishes to Amorim but didn’t hold back from acknowledging the scale of the challenge at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s appointment marks a turning point for United after a dismal start to the season under Erik ten Hag. Despite winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure, the Dutchman’s second season unraveled quickly, with the club managing just three Premier League wins before his dismissal.

In his first interview as United boss, the 39-year-old manager emphasized the unique appeal of the club. “I felt a connection with the club,” he said. “It’s not just the history, but the people and the fans. This is a special place, and I want to be part of something unique here”. The Portuguese will debut as manager on November 24 when United face Ipswich Town, a team brimming with confidence after defeating Tottenham 2-1.

Having played alongside Amorim for Portugal’s national team, Ronaldo shares a history with the new United manager. When asked about the appointment, CR7 spoke warmly about his compatriot’s capabilities while reflecting on Manchester United’s current predicament. “I wish him the greatest luck in the world because Manchester needs it,” Ronaldo said.

His remarks underline the challenges awaiting Amorim as he inherits a team struggling for consistency both in the Premier League and Europa League, where they sit in 13th and 15th positions, respectively.

Storied past between Ronaldo and Amorim

Ronaldo and Amorim’s connection goes beyond their shared nationality. The two were teammates for Portugal and spent time together in their respective academy days, forming a bond grounded in mutual respect.

Amorim, now 39, gained prominence as a coach during his successful stint at Sporting CP, where he won the Primeira Liga and established himself as one of Europe’s most promising managers. His tactical acumen and ability to develop young players have made him an attractive choice for United, who are desperate to rebuild after years of inconsistency.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, spent two spells at United, the second of which ended in a highly publicized falling-out with Erik ten Hag. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, Ronaldo declared: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.” This ultimately led to his contract being terminated, marking an acrimonious end to his time at Old Trafford.

Fresh start for Amorim and United

For Amorim, the task ahead is monumental. United’s recent struggles have highlighted the need for a cohesive vision, something Amorim will seek to establish from the outset. Speaking to the media, he acknowledged the weight of expectation but expressed confidence in his ability to succeed. “When I say yes to a club like this, it’s because I believe we can do something special,” Amorim stated.

His managerial style, which blends discipline with a focus on player development, has already drawn comparisons to some of the Premier League’s most successful coaches.