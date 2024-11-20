Viktor Gyokeres‘ unique goal celebration—a “mask” formed by interlocking his hands over his face—has generated considerable intrigue. The Sporting CP striker, who joined from Coventry City in 2023 for approximately £21 million, has finally revealed the inspiration behind his signature move: the masked supervillain Bane from DC Comics’ Batman series.

Gyokeres’ Instagram post, featuring a compilation of his goals with the caption “Nobody cared until I put on the mask,” directly references Bane’s iconic line.

Gyokeres’ impressive form (23 goals in 16 games) has made him a sought-after striker, sparking intense transfer speculation, particularly with Manchester United following the appointment of his former Sporting CP manager, Rubén Amorim. However, Gyokeres himself has downplayed these rumors, stating that he hasn’t been contacted by Amorim and that any transfer talk is purely speculative.

Amorim’s stance on a potential transfer

Despite the persistent links to Manchester United, Amorim has consistently dismissed any immediate move for Gyokeres, emphasizing the player’s importance to Sporting CP and his desire for him to complete the season with the club. Amorim’s comments highlight his respect for Sporting and his commitment to maintaining positive relationships within the club.

While acknowledging Gyokeres’ potential future elsewhere, he has affirmed Gyokeres’ place in his current squad. The future remains uncertain, but for now, Gyokeres’ focus is firmly on his current team. The “mask” celebration, however, continues to be a compelling symbol of his rising profile and impressive goal-scoring prowess.