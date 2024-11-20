The Premier League’s long-anticipated adoption of semi-automated offside technology is now uncertain, with its implementation potentially delayed until next season. This follows a high-profile incident in La Liga where Robert Lewandowski’s goal for Barcelona against Real Sociedad was incorrectly disallowed due to a ‘glitch’ in the system. The incident has fueled doubts about the reliability of the technology and indirectly prompted English clubs to demand thorough testing before introducing it to their matches.

The controversy occurred during Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad, where a 13th-minute goal by Lewandowski was ruled offside after a VAR review. The error arose when the semi-automated system misidentified the defender’s boot as Lewandowski’s, leading to the disallowance of the goal.

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco voiced his frustration via Mundo Deportivo, calling for more clarity: “Why is it semi-automatic? I am lost. I still don’t know if the boots were yellow or black… If the semi-automatic system doesn’t work, then we need to return to another system. This isn’t a Barça issue; it’s about improvements for all teams.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Hansi Flick were also vocal about their dissatisfaction. The club has since demanded explanations from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), arguing that such errors undermine the credibility of the system.

How this impacts Premier League

The Premier League had planned to introduce semi-automated offside technology after Christmas, building on its successful deployment at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024. However, the La Liga glitch has caused English clubs to reevaluate the technology’s readiness.

According to The Sun, Premier League clubs are now insisting the system must be ‘foolproof’ before implementation. The concerns are compounded by a series of refereeing controversies this season, which have already heightened scrutiny of VAR decisions.

The English top flight’s version of the technology uses mesh tracking with 28 cameras, analyzing over 10,000 data points per player to determine offside positions. While this differs from UEFA’s limb-tracking system, it faces similar challenges in ensuring accuracy during dynamic gameplay.

Indirect influence of Lewandowski’s incident

Lewandowski’s wrongly disallowed goal has had ripple effects beyond La Liga, sparking a reevaluation of semi-automated systems worldwide. The Premier League, known for its high-stakes matches and global viewership, cannot afford to repeat such controversies. The incident has highlighted how errors in elite leagues like La Liga can shape technological decisions in others, underscoring the interconnected nature of modern soccer governance.

Additionally, the backlash from Barcelona—a club synonymous with perfectionism in its approach—has pressured other leagues to tread cautiously. By voicing their frustrations, the Blaugrana indirectly emphasized the need for greater reliability in VAR systems, influencing the Premier League’s decision-making process.

Delayed rollout: What’s next?

Premier League officials are expected to meet soon to discuss the situation, but many club executives anticipate that the technology will not be ready this season. This decision reflects the league’s cautious approach to implementing a system that must operate seamlessly in its high-pressure environment.

An earlier statement from the Premier League highlighted their commitment to innovation: “At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology.”

However, after the La Liga incident, further testing is necessary to address potential glitches. This delay mirrors the league’s broader efforts to avoid controversies that could undermine trust in its officiating standards.