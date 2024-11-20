The excitement surrounding Lionel Messi’s name reverberates worldwide, and Indian soccer fans have a new reason to celebrate. Argentina’s national soccer team, captained by the legendary Messi, is set to play in India in 2025 after a 14-year hiatus. Kerala, a state known for its rich soccer tradition, will host the matches, marking Inter Miami star’s second visit to the country and the first since 2011.

This announcement was made by V. Abdurahiman, Kerala’s Sports Minister, during a press conference. The event, which is expected to be monumental for Indian soccer, has already sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans.

Kerala is preparing to host two friendly matches featuring Argentina in 2025, with Kochi likely to serve as the venue. While the opponents and specific dates have yet to be confirmed, the state government has already initiated discussions with the Argentina Football Association (AFA).

“We had excellent discussions on hosting an exhibition match in the state. As a follow-up, an AFA delegation will visit Kerala within two months,” Minister Abdurahiman revealed via The Indian Express. The minister emphasized that the matches will be organized under the supervision of the Kerala government and will be funded by local merchants, reflecting the state’s commitment to hosting high-profile sporting events.

Messi’s first visit to India: Look back

Lionel Messi’s last and only visit to India was in September 2011, when Argentina faced Venezuela in a friendly at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match, attended by over 70,000 spectators, ended in a 1-0 victory for Argentina, with Nicolas Otamendi scoring the decisive goal.

That star-studded Argentina lineup included notable players such as Javier Mascherano, Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain, and Sergio Aguero, with Messi as the team’s focal point under coach Alejandro Sabella.

While the 2011 game ended without Messi scoring, it remains etched in the memories of Indian soccer fans. The opportunity to witness one of the greatest soccerers of all time live on Indian soil was a rare and unforgettable experience.

Significance of Messi’s 2025 visit

The proposed 2025 matches hold immense significance for Indian soccer, a country where cricket traditionally dominates the sports landscape. Kerala, often referred to as the soccer heartland of India, boasts a passionate fanbase that deeply admires both the superstar and his national team.

Hosting Messi in Kerala could serve as a pivotal moment for promoting soccer in the country. Minister Abdurahiman highlighted the cultural and economic importance of the event, stating, “The administration will make all the necessary preparations to guarantee a successful event.”

The matches will also allow fans to witness the 37-year-odl in his post-World Cup glory. Since leading Argentina to a thrilling victory in the 2022 World Cup, where he was the tournament’s second-highest scorer with seven goals, Messi has cemented his legacy as one of soccer’s all-time greats.

For Indian fans, the 2025 visit is an extraordinary opportunity to see their soccer idol live. Messi’s fanbase in Kerala is particularly passionate, with dedicated fan groups frequently showcasing their admiration.

His upcoming visit is expected to surpass the excitement of his 2011 appearance, as Messi’s stature in world soccer has grown exponentially since then. Leading Argentina to World Cup glory has only deepened his bond with supporters across the globe, including those in India.