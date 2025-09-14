Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

AC Milan hosted Bologna in the 2025-26 Serie A after a rocky start to the season. With the match locked at 0-0, Luka Modric broke the deadlock, scoring his first goal for the Rossoneri just days after his 40th birthday.

With Santiago Gimenez as the only natural attacking option on the field, Milan struggled to create clear chances in a match that lacked quality opportunities. Entering the second half, the home side stepped up, with the Croatian midfielder orchestrating play from midfield and making an impact in the attacking third.

In the 61st minute, Modric played a key role in a quick buildup. He received the ball back from Alexis Saelemaekers after a wide run and delivered a clinical finish inside the box to give Milan the lead, showcasing the Croatian veteran’s composure and vision even at 40.

The goal came just days after his birthday on September 9. “Age is just a number,” Modric wrote on social media that day, and he proved that statement on the pitch by scoring the decisive goal to secure Milan’s three points.

With the win over Bologna, Milan climbed to fifth place in Serie A with six points from three games. Il Rossonero will visit Udinese on Saturday, September 20, before facing Lecce in the Coppa Italia Round of 32—a competition that has become a key objective after Milan missed out on European competition this season.

