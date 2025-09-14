Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AC Milan
Comments

Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC 1909 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Milan, Italy.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesLuka Modric of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC 1909 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan hosted Bologna in the 2025-26 Serie A after a rocky start to the season. With the match locked at 0-0, Luka Modric broke the deadlock, scoring his first goal for the Rossoneri just days after his 40th birthday.

With Santiago Gimenez as the only natural attacking option on the field, Milan struggled to create clear chances in a match that lacked quality opportunities. Entering the second half, the home side stepped up, with the Croatian midfielder orchestrating play from midfield and making an impact in the attacking third.

In the 61st minute, Modric played a key role in a quick buildup. He received the ball back from Alexis Saelemaekers after a wide run and delivered a clinical finish inside the box to give Milan the lead, showcasing the Croatian veteran’s composure and vision even at 40.

Tweet placeholder

The goal came just days after his birthday on September 9. “Age is just a number,” Modric wrote on social media that day, and he proved that statement on the pitch by scoring the decisive goal to secure Milan’s three points.

With the win over Bologna, Milan climbed to fifth place in Serie A with six points from three games. Il Rossonero will visit Udinese on Saturday, September 20, before facing Lecce in the Coppa Italia Round of 32—a competition that has become a key objective after Milan missed out on European competition this season.

Advertisement

*Developing story…

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for AC Milan in Serie A clash against Bologna?

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for AC Milan in Serie A clash against Bologna?

With AC Milan hosting Bologna for a key 2025-26 Serie A clash, Christian Pulisic's absence casted doubts among fans.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan will clash with Bologna in Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment, with complete kickoff schedules and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming services.

Milan vs. Bologna in Serie A: Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez to start, but what about Christian Pulisic?

Milan vs. Bologna in Serie A: Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez to start, but what about Christian Pulisic?

Attention in Serie A turns to whether Milan’s American star, Christian Pulisic, will be ready for Sunday’s showdown.

Why are stars Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha not playing for FC Barcelona in La Liga game against Valencia?

Why are stars Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha not playing for FC Barcelona in La Liga game against Valencia?

Hosting the game against Valencia for La Liga, FC Barcelona fans were left in shock when none of the team stars like Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha were included in the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo