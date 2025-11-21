Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? Joan Laporta delivers firm and final decision with 10-word warning that crushes presidential rival’s hopes

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta has flared up once again, driven by the Argentine’s surprise appearance at the redeveloped Camp Nou—a moment that instantly reignited speculation about whether Messi could ever play for Barcelona again. That visit, coupled with Messi’s public affection for the club, placed fresh fuel on a rumor that refuses to die. Into that noise stepped Laporta himself this week, ending the discussion with a decisive tone, punctuated by a firm 10-word warning.

Messi’s unexpected presence at the stadium was enough to send Catalonia and the soccer world back into a familiar loop. It has been over four years since Messi’s emotional departure—an exit marked by disappointment, broken assurances, and deep tension between the player and the club’s leadership. Even so, the image of Messi walking through the new Camp Nou instantly reopened the old question: Could soccer’s greatest ever Barcelona figure still find a way back?

His new long-term contract at Inter Miami already made such a prospect unlikely, but the symbolism of the visit and the thawing of his relationship with Laporta kept the idea alive in the public imagination. Some even suggested that Messi’s affection for Barcelona could lead to a short-term loan in the MLS off-season. However, Laporta’s message ended that speculation immediately.

Laporta ends the debate, sharply and publicly

Speaking to the media, Laporta cut through the nostalgia with surprising bluntness. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, he said: “Leo Messi’s return as a player is something just not realistic. As of now, he has a contract with Inter Miami.”

Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi

The Barcelona president elaborated further, insisting that the club must look beyond sentiment and symbolism. “The club is building a project for the present and future,” he explained. And it was here, at the heart of his explanation, that Laporta delivered the 10-word warning that framed his reasoning: “If you live in the past, you hardly move forward.”

That line, repeated consistently across sources, served as both a justification and a warning shot—one that appeared directed not only at fans, but also at internal political rivals still campaigning on the idea of Messi’s return.

Reality that was always unlikely

Even before Laporta’s intervention, the conditions for a Messi comeback were nearly impossible. The striker’s contract at Inter Miami runs until 2028, and the MLS club has no plans—financial or sporting—to lose their marquee attraction. Messi is also 38, and Barcelona’s squad planning has shifted to a new timeline and a new generation. Laporta’s latest comments simply put into public words what insiders have long understood: Messi will not return to Barcelona as a player.

Yet, the club president also stressed that the Catalans’ bond with Messi is far from over. While shutting the door on a soccer reunion, Laporta emphasized that the club remains committed to honoring Messi properly. Plans have been in discussion for months regarding a permanent tribute, including the potential installation of a statue at the Camp Nou once the stadium reopens.

This aligns with previous statements from Laporta, who has repeatedly described Messi as the club’s greatest-ever figure. The relationship—once fractured by the chaos of 2021—has softened, and both parties appear comfortable in the idea of a respectful, symbolic reconnection rather than a competitive one.