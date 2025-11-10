Lionel Messi sends an emotional message after surprising return to Spotify Camp Nou: When was the last time the Argentine star played at Barcelona’s stadium?

Barcelona decided to undertake a major remodel of their Spotify Camp Nou stadium following multiple reports of structural damage. Despite facing criticism over construction delays, the club recently hosted a team training session at the venue. Adding to the excitement, Lionel Messi made a surprise visit to the iconic field, sharing an emotional message on social media that has fans reminiscing about his last game in the stadium.

“Last night, I returned to a place that I miss with all my heart. A place where I was immensely happy, where you made me feel like the happiest person in the world a thousand times over. I hope that one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to do,” Lionel Messi said, via Instagram.

Even though Lionel Messi officially departed from Barcelona on August 5, 2021, his last official match with the team occurred on May 16, 2021, against RC Celta, where they were defeated 2-1 by the visiting team. This marked more than four years since the Argentinean legend set foot in the stadium where he rose to legendary status, becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer and its most outstanding player in history.

According to Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC, Lionel Messi personally decided to visit Spotify Camp Nou, seeking permission from security to tour the facilities. This unexpected visit caught Barcelona’s front office by surprise, as they were not informed in advance, which may suggest a strained relationship between the Argentine legend and President Joan Laporta after his impactful departure.

Lionel Messi posted his attendance to Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta sets a clear goal with Lionel Messi at Spotify Camp Nou

With Lionel Messi’s continued presence being the centerpiece of Joan Laporta’s election campaign, the Argentine’s contract failure to be renewed was supposedly viewed as a betrayal by Messi’s entourage. Since then, the relationship between the two parties has reportedly deteriorated, sparking speculation about an irreparable rift. Nonetheless, Barcelona’s president remains focused on a specific objective for Messi when the stadium welcomes fans again.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Joan Laporta aims to have Lionel Messi at the reopening of Spotify Camp Nou. After leaving without a proper farewell, the Barcelona executive wants to welcome Messi in a manner befitting his status as the best player in the team’s history. While the relationship between the two parties may not be at its best, Messi has expressed his intention to return to the stadium to bid farewell to the fans, as he never got the opportunity to do so.

“I can picture it in front of 105,000 fans, with a full house. It would be a wonderful way to inaugurate it, with a tribute match for Leo. It will happen as long as they want it to. There will be elections, but if I am president, I would love to do it,” Joan Laporta said, as reported by ESPN.

Lionel Messi managed to become the greatest legend in Barcelona’s history

After making his professional debut in October 2004, Lionel Messi began to write his eternal legacy in the history of Barcelona. Playing 778 games, the Argentine scored an impressive 672 goals, making him the top scorer in the club’s history, and 303 assists. With his enormous impact, the Culers won four Champions Leagues, 10 LaLiga titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa del Rey titles, and eight Spanish Super Cups.

Alongside his impressive titles won with Barcelona, Lionel Messi claimed six Ballon d’Or awards while playing for the team, marking the highest number ever awarded to a player in any European club’s history. With his immense individual impact, the Argentine transformed Barcelona into one of the most significant teams in the history of soccer, becoming its most influential player beyond just his remarkable statistics.