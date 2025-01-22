In a high-stakes Champions League clash, AC Milan are edging closer to securing a top-eight finish with a 1-0 lead against Girona, courtesy of a spectacular goal by Rafael Leao. With Christian Pulisic starting on the bench, the Portuguese winger stepped up to deliver a moment of brilliance that could define Milan’s European campaign.

The decisive moment came in the 37th minute, as Milan’s relentless pressure finally bore fruit. Midfielder Ismael Bennacer initiated the move with an expertly timed counter-press in midfield, dispossessing Girona and threading a pass to Leao.

The Portuguese initially seemed to overrun the ball but quickly corrected course, cutting back onto his left foot inside the penalty area. With pinpoint precision, he blasted the ball into the roof of the net, leaving Girona‘s goalkeeper no chance.

The San Siro crowd erupted in celebration, aware of the significance of the goal. Should Milan hold onto this result, they would leap from 15th place to at least 6th, setting the stage for a potential top-eight finish.

Milan’s European revival

After a shaky start to their Champions League campaign, Milan have found their stride. Consecutive wins against Club Brugge, Real Madrid, Slovan Bratislava, and Crvena Zvezda have brought the Rossoneri to 12 points with two games remaining. Their recent form has essentially guaranteed at least a playoff spot, with automatic qualification for the last 16 now firmly in their sights.

Last month’s 2-1 victory over Crvena Zvezda highlighted the Rossoneri’s resilience, with Leao and Tammy Abraham both on target. However, Milan’s domestic inconsistency remains a concern, as they’ve managed just two wins from six Serie A matches since the Champions League break.

New manager Sergio Conceicao has brought renewed energy to the squad since replacing Paulo Fonseca mid-season. His tenure began with an impressive Italian Super Cup triumph, which included comeback victories over Juventus and Inter.

However, Conceicao’s honeymoon period ended with a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in Serie A last weekend, leaving his side eighth in the league standings, far behind the top four. Despite this setback, the Portuguese coach remains optimistic about Milan’s European prospects. His first Champions League test as Milan boss offers an opportunity to solidify the Rossoneri’s resurgence.

Girona’s struggles

Meanwhile, Girona, making their Champions League debut, faces an uphill battle to salvage their campaign. With just three points from six games, the Spanish side sits in the elimination zone. Their only win came against Slovan Bratislava, and they have yet to score in an away game, losing all three by a combined margin of 6-0.

Michel’s men suffered another blow over the weekend, falling 2-1 to Sevilla in La Liga despite taking an early lead. Girona’s form has been underwhelming, and a trip to the iconic San Siro presents a daunting challenge.