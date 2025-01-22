Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing another audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid‘s Vinícius Júnior. Last year, the Brazilian winger rejected a lucrative €1 billion offer. However, Saudi clubs are expected to make another attempt in the summer 2025 transfer window.

Saudi Arabia’s ambition to bolster its soccer investment has set its sights on acquiring Vinícius Júnior. Reports from England suggest they’re prepared to submit a world-record €350 million bid, surpassing the current record of €222 million paid by PSG for Neymar. This potential transfer fee would reshape the financial landscape of the football world.

According to Give Me Sport, Al-Ahli is currently best-positioned to sign Vinícius should he decide to move to Saudi Arabia. However, Al Hilal and Al Nassr (Cristiano Ronaldo’s club) are also reportedly interested in acquiring the Brazilian star. Al-Ahli’s current squad includes notable players like Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and Gabri Veiga. The team’s impressive roster enhances the overall appeal of this potential transfer.

Vinícius Jr.’s contract and loyalty to Real Madrid

Vinícius Júnior is under contract with Real Madrid until 2027, having signed an extension in October 2023. He has consistently expressed his desire to remain with the club for many years. His release clause is set at a staggering €1 billion, a figure Real Madrid is unlikely to deviate from. This significant release clause places a strong financial barrier to this potential transfer.

The potential transfer fee of €350 million would not only eclipse the current record but would also represent a major financial commitment from a Saudi club. This significant investment underscores Saudi Arabia’s ambition to establish itself as a leading force in global soccer. The financial landscape of the sport could be significantly altered by such a large transfer fee.

This would change the dynamics of transfer negotiations and valuations across the sport.Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of Vinícius Júnior reflects its broader strategy to elevate the profile of its domestic football league. Significant investments in infrastructure, player acquisitions, and league development demonstrate the country’s ambition to compete with established leagues in Europe.