Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning goal for Al Nassr just seconds after missing penalty vs Al Fateh

As usual, Cristiano Ronaldo played a starring role in the Saudi Pro League. He missed a penalty against Al Fateh but moments later made it 2–1 for Al Nassr with a stunning strike, helping seal a dominant 5–1 victory.

Al Nassr are off to a blazing start in the 2025–26 season. They entered Saturday’s match with a perfect record and as the sole leaders in the standings, and they backed up that status with a commanding performance on the field.

Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the first half with a spectacular goal. He picked up the ball outside the box and, with enough time to line up his shot, fired with precision, leaving goalkeeper Amin Al-Bukhari with no chance.

Despite the early goal, things became more complicated for Jorge Jesus’ side. First came injury troubles, as the head coach was forced to make a substitution before halftime due to a knock suffered by Marcelo Brozovic. Abdullah Al-Khaibari came on in his place. And that wasn’t all—early in the second half, Al Fateh pulled level through Sofiane Bendebka.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses a penalty, then scores

In that difficult moment for Al Nassr, Ronaldo emerged as the key figure of the match. In the 58th minute, following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, and the Portuguese striker stepped up to take it. He chose to strike the ball powerfully toward the post, but goalkeeper Bukhari read it perfectly and made the save.

However, that wasn’t enough to discourage Cristiano, who redeemed himself just moments later with a spectacular goal. After receiving a pass from Sadio Mane, CR7 controlled the ball outside the box and unleashed a beautiful right-footed shot that found the top corner—unstoppable for the keeper.

Ronaldo’s contribution to Al Nassr didn’t end there. In the 68th minute, he assisted Joao Felix for the team’s third goal. The young forward pulled off an impressive solo effort to extend the lead, which was later sealed with another goal from Felix and one from Kingsley Coman.

What’s next for Al Nassr

With the win over Al Fateh, Al Nassr remain perfect in the Saudi Pro League. They top the standings with 15 points and hold a comfortable lead over their closest rivals—four points ahead of Al Hilal and five ahead of Al Ittihad.

Their next challenge comes in just four days: on Wednesday, they’ll travel to India to face Football Club Goa in Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League II initial stage. In the Saudi league, they return to action on Saturday against Al Hazm, followed by a crucial Round of 16 clash in the King Cup of Champions next week against Al Ittihad.