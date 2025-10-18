Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Will Lionel Messi play? Predicted lineups for Nashville SC vs Inter Miami on MLS Decision Day

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC.
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC.

Nashville SC and Inter Miami face off this Saturday at Geodis Park as part of Major League Soccer’s Decision Day. Lionel Messi and his teammates will be looking for a road win to head into the playoffs in the best possible shape.

Decision Day is the final matchday of the MLS regular season, when all teams in each conference play simultaneously to determine the final standings. This Saturday, Eastern Conference teams kick off first at 6 PM (ET), followed three hours later by the Western Conference matches.

Inter Miami have already secured their playoff spot, but that doesn’t mean their recent games have lacked significance. In fact, head coach Javier Mascherano has continued to rely on his key players in an effort to climb higher in the standings and earn a more favorable position for the postseason.

Right now, the Herons sit second in the East with 62 points, tied with FC Cincinnati, who could overtake them depending on Saturday’s results. That’s why Messi and company will aim to win and lock up that second seed.

Lionel Messi chats with Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi chats with Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, have even more at stake in this final match. They currently sit sixth with 54 points but lead Chicago Fire—who are in the play-in spots—by only two. To clinch direct qualification to the postseason without depending on other results, they’ll need to beat Inter Miami.

Advertisement
Messi’s departure still a problem for Barcelona: The one aspect Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski haven’t filled

see also

Messi’s departure still a problem for Barcelona: The one aspect Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski haven’t filled

Inter Miami projected lineup

In recent weeks, Lionel Messi has featured both for Inter Miami and internationally with Argentina. Just last weekend, he briefly stepped away from national team training to suit up for the Herons against Atlanta United. Based on that precedent, there’s a strong chance the forward will also play against Nashville SC.

Javier Mascherano’s projected lineup: Rocco Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Nashville SC projected lineup

With a clear goal of securing a win and clinching a playoff spot, head coach Brian Callaghan is expected to field his strongest available squad against Inter Miami. The projected lineup: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Josh Bauer, Tyler Boyd, Bryan Acosta, Gastón Brugman, Alex Muyl, Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s departure still a problem for Barcelona: The one aspect Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski haven’t filled

Messi’s departure still a problem for Barcelona: The one aspect Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski haven’t filled

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski have become the leading figures of Barcelona in the post-Lionel Messi era—but there’s still one key area where they fall short of the Argentine forward.

Barcelona and Joan Laporta’s Lionel Messi tribute at new Camp Nou in the works: First possible date emerges

Barcelona and Joan Laporta’s Lionel Messi tribute at new Camp Nou in the works: First possible date emerges

After months of hints and whispers, Laporta is said to be finally working on a grand tribute at the renovated Spotify Camp Nou in honor of Barcelona’s greatest ever player.

Lionel Messi reflects on emotional memory from his Barcelona debut in La Liga

Lionel Messi reflects on emotional memory from his Barcelona debut in La Liga

Lionel Messi reflected on his official La Liga debut with Barcelona.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning goal for Al Nassr just seconds after missing penalty vs Al Fateh

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning goal for Al Nassr just seconds after missing penalty vs Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty for Al Nassr against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League, but moments later he found the back of the net.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo