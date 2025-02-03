A new preview from Josep Pedrerol’s show, El Chiringuito, offers a glimpse into Cristiano Ronaldo‘s upcoming interview with Edu Aguirre on Los Amigos de Edu. The preview reveals Ronaldo’s candid thoughts on his own career, his competitive spirit, and particularly, his assessment of Kylian Mbappé’s adaptation to Real Madrid.

The first preview showcases a more personal side of Ronaldo, revealing details about his childhood. He admits to a fiery temperament, stating, “I was always very hot-headed. I hated losing and I cried. My neighbors called me… ‘Crybaby.’” This honest reflection reveals a level of vulnerability, contrasting with his often-intense on-field persona. This reveals a surprising anecdote from Ronaldo’s formative years, highlighting his dedication to winning from a young age.

The conversation shifts to Kylian Mbappé, with Ronaldo offering both praise and cautionary advice to Real Madrid and its fans. He states, “Take care of him. Take care of him. I tell the Real Madrid fans… Take care of the kid,” emphasizing his belief in Mbappé’s talent but also hinting at potential challenges.

Mbappé’s positional challenges

Ronaldo directly addresses Mbappé’s current role at Real Madrid, expressing his opinion that the striker position might not be the ideal fit. He says, “The position of striker makes it a little bit difficult for Mbappé, because he doesn’t know how to play as a striker in my opinion… It’s not that he doesn’t know, it’s not his position.”

This is a bold statement, considering Mbappé’s established status as a world-class forward. However, the assertion speaks to Ronaldo’s own experiences and evolution as a player, having started his career on the wing before transitioning to a more central role.

Ronaldo offers a detailed perspective on Mbappé’s positional challenges, drawing from his own extensive experience as a striker. He elaborates, “If I was at Real Madrid, I would teach him how to play as a No.9. Because I wasn’t a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget.” This highlights Ronaldo’s deep understanding of the nuances of the striker position, suggesting that Mbappé could benefit from more tailored coaching to optimize his performance.

A fatherly figure and fan

Ronaldo also reveals a surprisingly personal connection to Mbappé, stating, “I love him very much, and not only because of the story he had as a young man that he loved Cristiano Ronaldo and was his idol. But I really see him as a star and he is going to give a lot of joy to Real Madrid.”

He further reveals that he occasionally watches Real Madrid matches because his son Mateo is a big fan of Mbappé. This illustrates a more nuanced and thoughtful perspective from Ronaldo, who clearly sees Mbappé as a young player with immense potential that needs guidance to fully realize it. He offers a mentorship perspective, hinting at a fatherly concern for the young star’s career.