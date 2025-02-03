Manchester City have been one of the most active clubs in the winter transfer window, largely due to their struggles in recent months. On Deadline Day, Pep Guardiola has reportedly secured a midfielder to reinforce the squad and cover Rodri‘s absence, a move that will also provide a financial boost to Barcelona.

City started the 2024-25 Premier League season strongly with four wins and a draw in their first five games. However, since Rodri suffered an injury against Arsenal on September 22, the team has struggled with inconsistency, recording eight wins, four draws, and seven defeats—falling out of the title race. In response, Guardiola has prioritized strengthening the midfield to cover for the Ballon d’Or-winning Spaniard.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have activated Nico Gonzalez’s €60 million release clause to sign the Spanish midfielder from FC Porto. However, instead of a lump sum payment, the deal is structured with a different financial plan. The 23-year-old is set to undergo medical tests before being officially announced as a new City player.

Initially, Real Betis’ Sergi Altimira (who has a €40 million release clause) was City’s second option, while the club had a third unidentified target in case negotiations failed. Ultimately, the Premier League champions moved quickly to seal the deal with Porto.

If confirmed, Manchester City’s spending in the January transfer window will surpass €210 million, with key signings including: Nico Gonzalez for €60 million, Vitor Reis for €37 million, Abdukodir Khusanov for €40 million, and star signing Omar Marmoush for €75 million.

Barcelona to profit from Gonzalez’s transfer

Nico Gonzalez joined Barcelona‘s La Masia academy at the age of 11, rising through the youth ranks with hopes of becoming a first-team regular. However, due to limited opportunities, Barça first loaned him to Valencia before selling him to Porto for €8.4 million ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Despite the sale, Barcelona retained 40% of his economic rights, along with a buy-back clause worth €30 million. Now, with Manchester City triggering his €60 million release clause, Barcelona will receive 40% of the fee—equating to around €24 million. Combined with the €8.4 million already received from Porto, the total earnings from Gonzalez’s departure will exceed €30 million, making it a highly profitable operation for the Catalan club.

Notably, Gonzalez had rejected a move to Manchester City in 2018, choosing instead to stay at Barcelona with hopes of succeeding at his boyhood club. Now, almost seven years later, Guardiola has finally secured the Spanish midfielder, reinforcing City’s midfield for the second half of the season.