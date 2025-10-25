Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 950th career goal in Al Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo found the net on Saturday in Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League, a result that keeps them at the top of the standings. Joao Felix scored the other goal of the match.

The start of the 2025–26 season has been extremely positive for Al Nassr. After the disappointment of losing the Saudi Super Cup to Al Ahli, they bounced back both mentally and on the field, stringing together an impressive series of victories across all competitions.

While in the AFC Champions League Two they have won all three of their matches — even without Ronaldo playing in any of them — in the Saudi Pro League they lead the standings with a perfect record, having won all six games. They now hold a three-point advantage over Al Taawoun, who sit in second place.

This Saturday, Jorge Jesus’ side faced an opponent that looked easy on paper but proved to be far from it once the match began. Al Hazm are among the weakest teams this season, yet they managed to make life difficult for Al Nassr throughout the game.

Even so, individual quality made the difference. In the 24th minute, Ayman Yahya delivered a cross from the left that Joao Felix met with a header to open the scoring. It was the ninth goal of the season for the young Portuguese forward, who remains the league’s top scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 950th career goal

With the lead in hand, Al Nassr controlled possession comfortably, though they struggled to create as many scoring chances as usual. In fact, Ronaldo hadn’t had a single opportunity to score until his strike in the closing moments.

In the 87th minute, with Al Hazm pushing forward in search of an equalizer, Wesley found space down the right flank, drove into the box, and cut the ball back for Ronaldo, who finished with a delicate shot to make it 2–0.

Beyond securing Al Nassr’s victory and strengthening their position atop the Saudi Pro League, the goal carried special meaning for the Portuguese forward: it marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s 950th career goal, counting both club and international competitions with Portugal. At 40 years old, CR7 is now closing in on becoming the first player ever to reach 1,000 official goals.

What’s next for Ronaldo?

After the victory over Al Hazm, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will have three days of rest before a crucial matchup: on Tuesday, they will face Al Ittihad in the Round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

That will be followed by a Saudi Pro League clash against Al Feiha, another AFC Champions League Two game against Goa, and finally a league match against Neom before the November international break, when Portugal will look to secure their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.