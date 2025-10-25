Barcelona’s impressive record at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium a concern for Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

This Sunday, Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2025–26 season, a matchup that captures the attention of millions of fans around the world. Recent history at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium seems to give Los Blaugranas a clear edge.

Although Real Madrid were historically the dominant force in Spanish soccer, Barcelona have done enough this century to flip that trend and change the balance of power. A golden generation led by Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, and Andres Iniesta helped the Catalan side establish an upper hand over the past few decades.

That dominance is also reflected in the numbers from the last 10 Clasicos played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium — eight in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey. In that span, Barcelona hold a clear advantage with six wins and four losses. They’ve scored 20 goals, while Real Madrid have managed only half as many — 10.

The last 10 Real Madrid vs. Barcelona matches at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium:

La Liga 2017–18: Real Madrid 0–3 Barcelona

Copa del Rey 2018–19: Real Madrid 0–3 Barcelona

La Liga 2018–19: Real Madrid 0–1 Barcelona

La Liga 2019–20: Real Madrid 2–0 Barcelona

La Liga 2020–21: Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona

La Liga 2021–22: Real Madrid 0–4 Barcelona

La Liga 2022–23: Real Madrid 3–1 Barcelona

Copa del Rey 2022–23: Real Madrid 0–1 Barcelona

La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid 3–2 Barcelona

La Liga 2024–25: Real Madrid 0–4 Barcelona

Hansi Flick has won all four matches vs. Real Madrid as Barcelona coach.

What is the overall head-to-head record between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

El Clasico has a history that stretches back more than a century. The first meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona took place on May 13, 1902, and ended in a 3–1 victory for the Catalan side. Since then, 123 years have passed, and the rivalry has remained remarkably balanced.

Los Blancos and Los Blaugranas have faced each other 261 times in official competitions, most of them in domestic tournaments — La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, Copa de la Liga, and Copa Coronacion — and only eight in European contests.

In total, Real Madrid hold a narrow edge with 105 wins compared to Barcelona’s 104, while 52 matches have ended in draws. The capital club also lead slightly in total goals scored, 440 to 435.

Barcelona look to extend their positive run

During last season, Barcelona’s superiority over Real Madrid was particularly evident. They won all four meetings across three different competitions — and two of those victories came with trophies attached for the Catalan side.

In La Liga, Los Blaugranas earned two impressive wins: 4–0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and 4–3 at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Montjuic. They followed that with a 5–2 triumph in the Supercopa de España final and a 3–2 extra-time victory in the Copa del Rey final.