Barcelona’s impressive record at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium a concern for Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.
© Judit Cartiel/Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

This Sunday, Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2025–26 season, a matchup that captures the attention of millions of fans around the world. Recent history at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium seems to give Los Blaugranas a clear edge.

Although Real Madrid were historically the dominant force in Spanish soccer, Barcelona have done enough this century to flip that trend and change the balance of power. A golden generation led by Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, and Andres Iniesta helped the Catalan side establish an upper hand over the past few decades.

That dominance is also reflected in the numbers from the last 10 Clasicos played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium — eight in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey. In that span, Barcelona hold a clear advantage with six wins and four losses. They’ve scored 20 goals, while Real Madrid have managed only half as many — 10.

The last 10 Real Madrid vs. Barcelona matches at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium:

  • La Liga 2017–18: Real Madrid 0–3 Barcelona
  • Copa del Rey 2018–19: Real Madrid 0–3 Barcelona
  • La Liga 2018–19: Real Madrid 0–1 Barcelona
  • La Liga 2019–20: Real Madrid 2–0 Barcelona
  • La Liga 2020–21: Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona
  • La Liga 2021–22: Real Madrid 0–4 Barcelona
  • La Liga 2022–23: Real Madrid 3–1 Barcelona
  • Copa del Rey 2022–23: Real Madrid 0–1 Barcelona
  • La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid 3–2 Barcelona
  • La Liga 2024–25: Real Madrid 0–4 Barcelona
Hansi Flick has delivered an important message to his Barcelona players after the win against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick has won all four matches vs. Real Madrid as Barcelona coach.

What is the overall head-to-head record between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

El Clasico has a history that stretches back more than a century. The first meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona took place on May 13, 1902, and ended in a 3–1 victory for the Catalan side. Since then, 123 years have passed, and the rivalry has remained remarkably balanced.

Yamal’s controversial remarks reportedly prompt decision from Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal

Los Blancos and Los Blaugranas have faced each other 261 times in official competitions, most of them in domestic tournaments — La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, Copa de la Liga, and Copa Coronacion — and only eight in European contests.

In total, Real Madrid hold a narrow edge with 105 wins compared to Barcelona’s 104, while 52 matches have ended in draws. The capital club also lead slightly in total goals scored, 440 to 435.

Barcelona look to extend their positive run

During last season, Barcelona’s superiority over Real Madrid was particularly evident. They won all four meetings across three different competitions — and two of those victories came with trophies attached for the Catalan side.

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

In La Liga, Los Blaugranas earned two impressive wins: 4–0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and 4–3 at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Montjuic. They followed that with a 5–2 triumph in the Supercopa de España final and a 3–2 extra-time victory in the Copa del Rey final.

Raphinha ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reveals unexpected reason behind latest injury blow

Just when it seemed Barcelona might finally have some good news on the injury front, Raphinha’s relapse has delivered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Yamal’s controversial remarks reportedly prompt decision from Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal made strong comments about Real Madrid, and now it appears that Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will take action.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona tensions flare: Lamine Yamal adds fuel to El Clasico fire with controversial four-word remark that causes stir in Spain (VIDEO)

As the clock ticks toward another fierce El Clasico, Lamine Yamal has once again become the center of attention — but this time, it’s not for his dazzling footwork

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 950th career goal in Al Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr defeated Al Hazm 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one of the goals.

