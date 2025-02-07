Al Nassr hosted Al Feiha in Matchday 19 of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season, with the aim of staying in the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo continued his strong start to 2025, scoring his 924th career goal and extending his lead in the league’s top scorer race.

The home side pushed for victory from the outset, with Jhon Duran quickly becoming the star of the show. The Colombian striker netted his first two goals for Al Nassr, both set up by precise passes from Sadio Mane. Later in the game, Ronaldo added his name to the score sheet.

In the 74th minute, Al Nassr launched a lethal counterattack, with Nawaf Boushal leading the charge on the right flank. He sent a perfect cross into the box, where Ronaldo found himself unmarked and finished with a powerful strike, making it 3-0.

This 3-0 win against Al Feiha lifted Al Nassr to third place in the SPL standings, with 41 points from 19 matches, tied with Al Quadisiya. The victory also extended their win streak to four consecutive games, highlighting the team’s excellent momentum.

With his goal against Al Feiha, Ronaldo extended his tally to 924 goals and currently leads the SPL top scorer chart with 16 goals, ahead of Karim Benzema and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Ronaldo’s first goal of his new decade

The goal against Al Feiha came at a special moment for Cristiano Ronaldo, as February 5th marked his 40th birthday, making it his first goal of a new decade. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Portuguese striker continues to prove that, so far, age is just a number.

Ronaldo’s goal count by decade