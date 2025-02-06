Cristiano Ronaldo, a name synonymous with soccer greatness, has left an indelible mark on every club he has played for. From his early rise in Portugal to his legendary stints at Manchester United and Real Madrid, his career has been nothing short of historic.

However, as his contract with Al-Nassr nears its expiration, speculation has been mounting about his next move. Many fans hoped for a romantic return to either one of his former clubs, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now made his stance clear: he has no intention of returning to one of his old teams.

Ronaldo’s journey to superstardom began in Portugal, where he first showcased his immense talent. At just 18 years old, he left his homeland to pursue bigger dreams, a decision that propelled him into soccer royalty. Over the years, rumors of a return to his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon, have persisted, especially as he approaches the twilight of his career.

However, in a recent interview, Ronaldo firmly shut down the idea of returning to Sporting, despite his deep connection to the club. When asked if a second spell at Alvalade was possible, his response was unequivocal: “No, never, I think it makes no sense.”

He elaborated further, explaining his reasoning: “My career started in Portugal, and it’s not because I don’t like Portuguese football, or don’t think it has quality. But I think everything has a time and a limit, and I never thought about that, honestly.”

Ronaldo’s connection to Sporting: Club he still follows

While the 40-year-old star has ruled out playing for Sporting again, his affection for the club remains strong. Speaking about the team’s current state, he noted: “They have had a season quite similar to the last one, maintaining a consistent team, though they experienced a dip when Ruben left.”

He also praised Sporting’s manager, Rui Borges, acknowledging the work being done at the club: “He has been doing good work.” Although he may never wear the green and white jersey again, Ronaldo continues to follow Sporting’s progress closely, demonstrating his lasting bond with the club that first launched his career.

Sporting never fails to honor its legend

Interestingly, in November 2024, the Green and Whites unveiled their third kit for the 2024-25 season, which paid tribute to their most famous academy graduate. The kit featured Ronaldo’s iconic number 7—a number he wore throughout his club career.

However, ironically, Ronaldo never actually wore the No. 7 shirt during his time at Sporting. Instead, he was assigned the number 28 in the 2002-03 season, before moving to Manchester United, where Sir Alex Ferguson famously convinced him to take on the now-iconic No. 7 jersey.

Sporting’s tribute kit fueled speculation that the club was preparing for the veteran’s return, but his recent comments make it clear that this was never part of his plans.