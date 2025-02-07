Milan has officially announced their 25-man squad for the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, but not all of their winter signings will be joining the likes of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic in the prestigious tournament. With UEFA allowing clubs to register only three new players for the knockout rounds, Milan was forced to make difficult choices regarding their roster.

As per UEFA regulations, clubs can only add a maximum of three new players to their Champions League squad after the completion of the league phase. The rule applies regardless of how many players were sold or transferred during the January window.

UEFA states: “After the completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches of the ongoing competition.”

This restriction meant that the Serie A giant, despite making five new signings, could only pick three to be part of their European squad, leaving two players excluded from the competition.

Who made the Champions League squad and who didn’t?

Milan’s three choices for their Champions League squad include Kyle Walker, Joao Felix, and Santiago Gimenez. First, Walker, the experienced right-back who joined from Manchester City, brings much-needed defensive stability and elite-level experience to the squad. In addition, Joao Felix, the Portuguese forward on loan from Chelsea, offers creativity and flair in the attack, further strengthening Milan’s offensive options.

Finally, Santiago Gimenez, a Deadline Day signing from Feyenoord, will be available to face his former club in the knockout play-off round, adding an exciting new dimension to the Rossoneri’s strike force. These three players replaced outgoing squad members Alvaro Morata, Davide Calabria, Ismael Bennacer, and Noah Okafor, all of whom were part of Milan’s initial Champions League squad list but have since departed the club.

Among Sergio Conceicao’s January arrivals, two players were left out of the UEFA squad list, making them ineligible for the Champions League knockout phase. Riccardo Sottil, the Italian winger who joined from Fiorentina, will have to wait for his European debut with Milan, that is if the club decides to buy him in the summer, while Warren Bondo, the young midfielder loaned from Monza, will also be restricted to Serie A appearances. However, despite missing out on Champions League action, both Riccardo Sottil and Warren Bondo will still play important roles in Milan’s domestic campaign.

Milan’s Champions League squad list

Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello.

Defenders: Walker, Emerson Royal, Florenzi, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Hernandez, Terracciano.

Midfielders: Reijnders, Fofana, Musah, Loftus-Cheek.

Forwards: Leao, Pulisic, Chukwueze, Felix, Gimenez, Abraham.

Changes IN: Walker, Gimenez, Felix.

Changes OUT: Calabria, Bennacer, Okafor, Morata.

Crucial Feyenoord clash and Gimenez’s unexpected kit No. change

Having failed to secure direct access to the Round of 16, Milan must first navigate a two-legged play-off against Feyenoord. This tie will be especially significant for Santiago Gimenez, who will immediately face his former club just weeks after leaving Rotterdam for Milan. The club’s European fate will depend on their ability to overcome the Eredivisie champions, and the likes of Joao Felix and Kyle Walker will be expected to make an immediate impact.

Despite the excitement surrounding Gimenez’s arrival, the Mexican forward has already encountered an unexpected issue – he will not be able to wear his preferred No. 7 jersey in the Champions League.

UEFA rules prohibit players from changing squad numbers mid-season, and since Alvaro Morata was originally registered as No. 7, the Mexican will be forced to pick a new number for European competition, likely No. 9.