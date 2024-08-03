NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman has set the bar extremely high when it comes to growing the division.

The exec recently told Bloomberg that the NWSL has aspirations to be the “best league in the world.” Berman even directly referenced both the Premier League and NFL as markers of this huge ambition.

The NWSL previously faced serious question marks over the future of the league prior to Berman entering the fray. This particular time came during the sexual abuse scandal in 2021.

Due to the rampant misconduct, five head coaches of clubs in the league either resigned or were fired. This was half of all managers in the division at the time. Former NWSL commission Lisa Baird also stepped down from her role due to the scandal as well.

Berman eventually replaced Baird in the spring of 2022. “She came in when the league was on fire honestly and it could have gone either way,” explained former USWNT star Julie Foudy. “It could have burnt to the ground or you rise from the ashes, as it has.”

NWSL has seen immense overall growth since Berman joined

With Berman at the helm, the NWSL has experienced incredible growth in recent years. In fact, all but two of the league’s current teams are either new expansion clubs or have changed ownership since 2021.

The San Diego Wave was even purchased earlier in 2024 for $120 million. This represented a 60-times return on investment in just three years. Angel City FC was then acquired by Willow Bay and Bob Iger back in July. The deal for a controlling stake in the club valued the NWSL side at $250 million.

Berman claims that this impressive growth over a short timeframe has made execs in other top leagues perk up. The commissioner specifically referenced a personal conversation with Golden State Warriors advisor Rick Welts. The highly-rated administrator is widely considered as a top exec in the NBA.

“[Welts] told me over breakfast, which is something that I think about often, that what we have achieved in the NWSL from an investor perspective over two years is the equivalent of what it took other leagues, like the NBA, 25 to 30 years to achieve,” Berman says in an episode of Power Players.

Berman wants to challenge top divisions such as the NFL, Premier League

As impressive as these feats are, Berman has no plans of capping her ambitions anytime soon. “Who’s the best league in the world? Is it the Premier League? Is it the NFL?” proclaimed Berman. “That is our aspiration. Our aspiration is to be the best league in the world.”

“What we’re trying to build at the NWSL, I really do believe will change the world. This isn’t a job, this is a purpose.”

In order for the NWSL to fulfill these lofty ambitions they have to both keep their current stars, while also adding other top players from across the world. Money is, of course, key here. But so far, the league is succeeding in this area. In fact, NWSL sides added more than two dozen quality international players to their rosters following the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Attendance figures are also immensely important to the league as well. And the NWSL attendance has skyrocketed during Berman’s reign in the division. The current 2024 NWSL regular season is currently about halfway through, but is already nearing a combined total attendance record for the league. As of mid-July, the average NWSL attendance was just over 11,000 fans per game.

