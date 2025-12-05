USWNT legend Carli Lloyd addresses unique opportunity for USMNT ahead of 2026 World Cup on home soil

The USA will be one of the three hosts for the 2026 World Cup, setting up a unique opportunity for the USMNT to capitalize on playing in front of home fans. With that in mind, USWNT legend Carli Lloyd spoke about the moment awaiting Mauricio Pochettino’s team ahead of the intercontinental tournament.

Prior to the start of the draw, Lloyd—who played in four World Cups—was asked about the chance for players to compete in a tournament on home soil. “Every soccer player’s dream is to play in and win a World Cup. Our 2015 World Cup felt like we were at home in Canada. It was amazing. I’ve got some of my teammates here in attendance.”

The USWNT icon then shared a candid message with the USMNT about the magnitude of the moment. “This is the biggest and best World Cup. I don’t think we fully understand what’s coming, and these players—the US players in particular—have to harness that opportunity.”

Lloyd also reflected on how the team has been performing lately. “A World Cup on home soil doesn’t happen very often, and it’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be amazing. The team had a really great window, and I’m looking forward to watching them play. But this is an unbelievable opportunity that they have to seize,” she concluded.

The 2026 World Cup and its impact on women’s soccer

Asked how the 2026 World Cup could impact the women’s game, Lloyd’s answer was direct. “We’ve seen at every World Cup the footprint it leaves—not just during the tournament, but afterward. We saw it in 2015 in Canada, the way our league exploded after that. The NWSL continues to thrive.

“I think it’s going to be huge for both the men’s and women’s sides. We have to leverage that, we have to harness it, take every opportunity. It’s going to impact so many generations to come. It’s going to give girls and boys the dream of one day playing in a World Cup,” she concluded.

