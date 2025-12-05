Why is Donald Trump receiving the FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup Draw?

FIFA announced that during the 2026 World Cup Draw on December 5, it would present the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, an annual award the organization expects to hand out in future years. In this first edition, U.S. President Donald Trump was named the recipient, raising questions about why he was chosen for the honor.

On Friday, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is set to host a unique World Cup draw filled with legends and stars from a variety of sports, not just soccer. Prior to the beginning of the draw, FIFA president Gianni Infantino introduced the FIFA Peace Prize and revealed Trump as its first winner.

After receiving the award, Trump took the microphone to express his gratitude: “This is truly one of the great honors of my life. Beyond awards, we saved millions and millions of lives… The fact that we could do that: India, Pakistan, so many different wars that we were able to end, in some cases a little before they started, or just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done.“

According to FIFA’s official announcement, Trump received the award because recipients “through their unwavering commitment and their special actions, have helped to unite people all over the world in peace and consequently deserve a special and unique recognition.” The U.S. President, who attended the ceremony, thanked Infantino for the honor.

President Donald Trump speaks alongside FIFA Gianni Infantino during a meeting with the White House Task Force.

Speaking to FIFA’s official website back in November, Infantino explained the reasoning behind the creation of the new award: “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.“

Infantino and FIFA have pushed the “Football Unites the World” slogan as a guiding principle for the organization’s global outreach. The initiative gained prominence during the controversial 2022 Qatar World Cup, continued with events in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and is expected to feature prominently at the 2026 edition and again in 2030 in Saudi Arabia.

Trump and his growing ties to soccer

During Trump’s first presidency, his relationship with Infantino began to strengthen. Now in his new term, which began in 2025, and with several major global soccer events taking place on U.S. soil, that relationship has deepened, placing Trump more prominently on the sport’s stage.

One early moment came when Infantino visited the White House to unveil the trophy for the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup in March. In May, Trump and Qatari authorities held another meeting with Infantino serving as an intermediary. A viral moment followed when Trump not only attended the ceremony congratulating Chelsea’s players on their Club World Cup title but remained on stage celebrating with them.

With fewer than seven months before the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Trump has now been recognized with FIFA’s first Peace Prize at a draw that concluded with Village People performing “Y.M.C.A.” It remains to be seen what role the 47th President of the United States will play during the tournament and at its conclusion next July.