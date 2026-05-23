Nico Paz risks friction with Como after sidelining himself ahead of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup run

Nico Paz finds himself in a complicated predicament. Having recently suffered a knee injury that threatened to derail his 2026 World Cup dreams with Argentina, the midfielder has sparked a massive dilemma with Como 1907, who desperately need their star player for the high-stakes season finale.

According to Argentine national team insider Leo Paradizo, Paz has approached manager Cesc Fabregas with a formal request to be left out of the squad for the final match of the season against Cremonese.

The dilemma stems from the immense importance of the upcoming clash against Cremonese for Como 1907’s Champions League aspirations. The Italian side needs a victory, alongside dropped points from both Roma and AC Milan in their respective matches, to secure a historic qualification for Europe’s elite competition.

The Argentine midfielder had already been sidelined during his team’s previous Serie A fixture due to the knee issue, a match in which Como defeated Parma 1-0. However, with Paz now recovered and officially named to Fabregas’ matchday squad for the Cremonese duel, the club is eager to have him on the pitch for the final matchday.

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Disagreements between medical staffs

Amid this standoff, Como 1907’s medical team maintains that the player is in optimal physical condition to face Cremonese and that the issue should not hinder his performance. Furthermore, with a potential Champions League berth on the line, the Italian club is determined to feature their standout star, who was recently named Serie A’s Midfielder of the Season.

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see also Cesc Fàbregas confirms Nicolás Paz will play for either Como or Real Madrid: ‘He won’t play for Inter’

In stark contrast, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has taken a hardline stance, firmly believing it is best for Paz to sit out. According to the national team’s medical staff, even the slightest impact or recurrence could rule him out of the World Cup entirely.

Nico Paz’s blockbuster season

The 21-year-old Argentine midfielder’s market value has skyrocketed to approximately $75 million according to Transfermarkt, a testament to his stellar current form.

Over the course of the campaign, Paz made 40 appearances, registering 13 goals and providing 8 assists. He remains under contract with Como 1907 until June 2028.

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