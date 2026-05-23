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Vicente del Bosque gives Spain manager Luis de la Fuente advice: ‘Make it seem like they are in charge’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Del Bosque and de la Fuente won the Euro
© Lars Baron/Getty Images Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesDel Bosque and de la Fuente won the Euro

The World Cup is a very particular competition, and the most talented team does not always win it. Still, Spain proved the rule in 2010 under Vicente del Bosque, who offered Luis de la Fuente some advice in a conversation between the two managers arranged by the Spanish Federation.

Del Bosque had a managerial style in which he gave players room to say what they thought, which sometimes drew outside criticism over a supposed lack of leadership, as he said: “Make it seem like they’re the ones in charge, but have things done the way you want.”

That champion team included major names in the history of the sport such as Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Gerard Piqué, and Iker Casillas, among others. While de la Fuente does not have players with that much experience, he is managing a young, talented team that showed all its personality when it won the Euros.

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Del Bosque’s hardest decision

For the former manager, there are not many people more accustomed to the spotlight than him, considering that almost his entire playing career was spent at Real Madrid. But that was not the only time he was at the club.

Raúl is a Real Madrid legend (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Raúl is a Real Madrid legend (David Ramos/Getty Images)

In his conversation with Spain’s current manager, Del Bosque admitted what the hardest decisions of his career were because they involved players like Raúl González, with whom he won everything at club level while at Real Madrid.

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Luis de la Fuente teases Spain World Cup squad: ‘It’s possible I’ll call up a player who hasn’t been here before’

Del Bosque said: “There are three things that will stay with me for the rest of my life. One was not taking Raúl to the national team because he was a kid we had brought from Atlético Madrid when he was very young and we had a special affection for him. The second was not taking Marcos Senna to the World Cup after we had become European champions with him in 2008. And the third was Iker Casillas, when in that tournament we decided to play someone else.”

Del Bosque on Spain’s favoritism

There are a few teams that always seem to be considered favorites. While that has not happened to Spain many times in history, they look like a team to beat. As de la Fuente waits until Monday to provide the squad list, the former manager is measured in his approach. Del Bosque said: “We have to be cautious, despite being favorites.”

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