Keinan Davis exclusive: ‘I just want to focus on Udinese and build the foundation of my body’

From Ollie Watkins to Dominic Solanke, from Ivan Toney to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, you’d struggle to find a single country with a wider plethora of center forwards than England. However, there’s an argument to be made that England’s two best number nines this season have been plying their trade not in the Premier League, but overseas: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Udinese Calcio’s Keinan Davis.

Born on February 13, 1998, Keinan Vincent Joseph Davis grew up in Stevenage, England, and attended The Nobel School before putting an end to his academic pursuits and prioritizing his footballing career. His dreams of representing Stevenage were destroyed when his manager, Darren Sarll, released him from the squad in 2015, but rather than wallow in misery, Davis decided to drop down a level and join Biggleswade Town’s under-18s. He didn’t last long in non-league play: instead, after impressing in a friendly match against their reserves, Davis underwent a four-week trial at Aston Villa and eventually joined the club in December 2015 on an 18-month contract.

After honing his skills with the reserves, Davis made his first-team debut on January 8, 2017, in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. All things considered, he scored 6 goals and 4 assists in 86 appearances and helped the Villans return to the top flight. But after missing the start of the 2021/22 season with a knee injury, Davis found himself out of favor under Steven Gerrard, playing just once in all competitions.

“When I came back in November, I was playing with the under-21s, but obviously, I had played first-team football before, so I was never going to stay with the under-21s,” recalled Davis in an exclusive World Soccer Talk interview. It’s why he decided to return to the EFL Championship and join Nottingham Forest, where he scored 5 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances and helped them return to the Premier League after a 24-year absence. Rather than challenge for a place at Villa Park, Davis opted to head out on another loan spell, this time to Championship side Watford, where he scored seven goals and two assists in 34 appearances but failed to lift them into a promotion race.

“[Watford] was a difficult period for myself, I’d say, just on and off the pitch. It was just more difficult than the other two places I had been—just stuff off the pitch that could affect things on the pitch. And then collectively, it just wasn’t the best time. The football club is very good… of course, they have a relationship with Udinese, so the people that run it know Udinese very well, and they’re all good. But yeah, it wasn’t the best time for me. We had a good team that season, but we didn’t do too well due to a lot of things. I’m not too sure why, but personally, it wasn’t the best time for me due to a lot of things. But I still appreciate my time there as well as their fans.”

Instead of sticking around in England, Davis decided to start a new chapter in Italy after joining Udinese on a four-year contract on September 1, 2023 (Udinese have the option to renew it for an additional year). After being forced to wait over four months before making his debut due to tearing his left calf muscle in training, Davis finally made his debut against Lazio on January 7, 2024. He struggled for minutes and only made eight appearances, but he nevertheless saved the best for last. Udinese looked set to suffer relegation and drop down to the second tier until the 76th minute of the final matchday, when Lorenzo Lucca chested down a ball for Davis to smash his first goal in Italy. Just like that, Udinese were saved, while their opponent Frosinone were relegated.

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Davis’s form improved under new manager Kosta Runjaić, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in 25 appearances as Udinese finished 12th in the Serie A table. But with Lucca making the move to reigning champions Napoli, Davis has been forced to step up and emerge as the Zebrette’s attacking talisman. He’s answered the call, scoring a goal and an assist in Udinese’s shock win vs. Inter in August before scoring against Sassuolo and Lecce in September and October, respectively. And over the past few months, he has delivered the best form of his entire career, earning praise from the likes of Niccolò Pierozzi and establishing himself as one of the most in-form strikers in the league.

“You can obviously become a better player wherever you are, but for me, because I didn’t really play a lot, it was kind of hard to adapt to Serie A, because obviously you need to play to learn the league and learn the habits of the opposing team and my own team. You need to be able to become better, so it was kind of difficult, trying to adapt without playing. Obviously, you’re watching a lot of the games, but that’s completely different to actually playing in it. It was a bit difficult in the beginning to try to learn the new language and everything like that, but as the time went on this season, I’ve started a lot of games, and each game, I’ve just felt more comfortable and more stable, playing in Serie A.”

After closing out November with a goal at Parma, Davis assisted Jürgen Ekkelenkamp’s winning goal in a shock win vs. Napoli, before ending the year with a 95th-minute equalizer vs. Lazio. He’s built on his red-hot form in 2026, assisting Ekkelenkamp’s decisive winning goal at Torino before bagging from the penalty spot against Pisa, followed by a goal at Hellas Verona. And after missing a month with a left adductor strain, Davis has picked up where he left off.

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He returned to the pitch on March 2 and doubled their lead from the spot in a 3-0 win vs. Fiorentina, before doubling their lead at Atalanta, who would pull level with a brace from Gianluca Scamacca. He’s already scored a career-high 9 goals this season, second only to Lautaro Martínez (14) in the Capocannoniere standings, and he’ll be looking to make it double digits against Juventus this weekend. And whilst he’s holding out hope of being included in Jamaica’s World Cup qualifying squad as they look to return to the world’s biggest stage after 28 years, he’s firmly aware that his number one priority is continuing to deliver the goods for Udinese.

“You just never know what the future holds. I’m a lot older now, at 27, so it’s difficult to predict what will happen, and I’ve also had a lot of injuries in my career, so I don’t want to push myself too much with too many games. I just want to focus on Udinese at the moment and build the foundation of my body to restrict injuries.”