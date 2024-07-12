U.S. Soccer will have to move on to plan B in their search for a new USMNT head coach. The organization officially fired Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday following the team’s disappointing showing at Copa America 2024. Despite playing their matches on home soil, the Stars and Stripes failed to reach the knockout round of the tournament.

Almost immediately after sacking Berhalter, U.S. Soccer technical director Matt Crocker turned his attention to Jurgen Klopp. The now-former Liverpool manager was undoubtedly the marquee man to take over at the helm. Nevertheless, the German coach has reportedly rejected the opportunity to replace Berhalter.

With Klopp out of the running for the USMNT job, Crocker has to target other candidates. While the search is certainly not over just yet, it appears as if Steve Cherundolo is now reportedly leading the race. The 45-year-old American is currently in charge of Major League Soccer side LAFC and previously earned 87 caps with the USMNT as a defender.

LAFC coach drops hint at USMNT managerial links

Cherundolo was essentially asked about the links with the national team on Thursday. Following LAFC’s U.S. Open Cup victory against New Mexico, the coach faced a series of questions during a press conference. One reporter specifically asked the manager if he expects to remain with the MLS team.

The LAFC coach, however, responded to the fairly straightforward question with a coy answer. “I am LAFC’s head coach right now and, um, that is my job and what I do every single day,” Cherundolo stated with a smile. “Tomorrow morning, training is at 11:15 and I will be there for that.”

Michele Giannone, TUDN’s lead USMNT reporter, responded to the 20-second clip by confirming the links between the two sides. “[Cherundolo] has indeed had those conversations and, as of now, if he’s not the leading candidate, he will definitely be a finalist for the job, I believe,” Giannone wrote on social media.

Cherundolo has done a solid job at LAFC since joining the club ahead of the 2022 season. In 116 total matches at the helm, the former defender has collected 65 victories, while losing just 30 games. This is an overall win rate of just over 56%. For reference, Berhalter previously won just 38% of his matches with the Columbus Crew before being initially hired by U.S. Soccer in 2018.

Targeting Steve Cherundolo seen as underwhelming by many USMNT fans

The current LAFC manager also previously guided the club to the MLS Cup in his first season with the team. The Black and Gold triumphed over the Philadelphia Union in 2022 in a penalty shootout to lift the trophy. Cherundolo followed up the early win by once again returning to the title game in 2023. Nevertheless, LAFC eventually fell in the final to the Crew. The team now sits atop the MLS Western Conference standings on 43 points.

Despite this decent spell at LAFC, many see the U.S. Soccer transition from Klopp to Cherundolo as disappointing. After all, the German is widely regarded as one of the top coaches in the world. Cherundolo, on the other hand, may not be rated too highly outside of MLS.

U.S. Soccer’s decision, however, is unlikely to end in the coming days. Crocker has even hinted that he just wants a new head coach in place ahead of September. The USMNT next faces Canada and New Zealand in two friendlies at that time. American soccer fans will hope that Crocker will not rush to a decision and interview some other top international candidates for the position.

