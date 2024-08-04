In a significant development for international soccer, Spain and France are reportedly among the non-CONCACAF teams invited to participate in the 2025 Gold Cup.

According to Bolavip, CONCACAF aim to expand the tournament from 16 to 24 teams, transforming it into a mini-World Cup.

This ambitious plan seeks to provide the best possible preparation for Mexico, the United States, and Canada, the 2026 World Cup host nations.

The proposed expansion would see the inclusion of 16 teams from CONCACAF; alongside two teams each from CONMEBOL, UEFA, Africa, and Asia.

This format aims to elevate the level of competition, offering a more rigorous test for the participating teams. Egypt, one of the most successful African football nations, is among the teams rumored to receive an invitation.

This inclusion is part of a broader strategy by CONCACAF to enhance the prestige and competitive nature of the Gold Cup.

By inviting top teams from other confederations, the tournament organizers hope to simulate the diverse challenges that teams will face in the World Cup; thereby better preparing the host nations.

Inviting non-CONCACAF teams to the Gold Cup is not a novel concept. Brazil, South Korea, Ecuador, and Qatar have previously participated, with Qatar featuring in the last two editions of the tournament.

However, only one African team, South Africa, have competed in the Gold Cup. They reached the quarterfinals in 2005 before losing to Panama on penalties. The potential participation of Egypt and Senegal in 2025 would mark a significant moment for African representation in the tournament.

Who are potential invitees?

Several more well-known teams are supposedly on CONCACAF’s invitation list, besides Egypt. From South America, Colombia and Uruguay are likely candidates. Asia could see Japan and South Korea participating, while Europe might be represented by powerhouses such as Spain and France.

These teams would bring a wealth of talent and competitive experience, enriching the tournament’s quality and appeal.

The primary motivation behind this expansion is to provide the 2026 World Cup host nations with the best possible preparation.

By competing against high-caliber international teams, these nations can test their squads. They can also refine their strategies, and gain invaluable experience ahead of the global tournament.

The inclusion of strong teams from different confederations will simulate World Cup conditions; helping the host nations to better prepare for the tournament.

Implications for USMNT and Mexico

For the USMNT, traditionally, the Gold Cup has been an opportunity to test emerging talents and build squad depth, often using their top players for the Nations League.

However, the expanded and more competitive 2025 Gold Cup might see the US bring their A squad, prioritizing the tournament as a crucial preparatory platform for the World Cup.

Mexico, the current Gold Cup champions, will also benefit from facing more formidable opponents.

The elevated competition level will push the team to perform at their best, ensuring they are battle-ready for the next edition of the World Cup.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Visionhaus