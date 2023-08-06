The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) crashed out of the Women’s World Cup in the round of 16 as they fell 5-4 to Sweden in a penalty shootout after both sides were goalless at the end of 120 minutes.

This is USWNT’s earliest exit in a World Cup in its history.

Alex Morgan and co were by far the better of the two sides and had several chances to win the game before it went to penalties.

Swedish keeper makes string of excellent saves

Swedish keeper Zecira Musovic single-handedly kept the Americans at bay, making a string of excellent saves.

The USWNT took the game to the Swedes, looking sharp in attack and playing a free-flowing game with sharp passing.

The Europeans were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure looking to break on the counter and threaten from set pieces.

Lindsey Horan came close to scoring in the 35th minute, but her header hit the crossbar on its way out.

With the goal in sight, Morgan had several half chances, but she couldn’t keep her shots on target, letting the opposition side off the hook. Horan came close again soon after her first effort was superbly tipped off by Musovic, who looked unbeatable in goal.

Sweden did have a shot finally on goal in the 85th minute when Sofia Jakobsson flashed her shot straight at Alyssa Naeher in the US goal.

Morgan almost got her team the team right at the end of normal time, but her goal-bound header was once again kept out by Musovic who flung to her left to keep the ball out.

The latter looked unbeatable in extra time as she continued her brilliant performance keeping the US at bay.

The US had the chance to win the shootout, but Sophia Smith skied her effort to waste the golden opportunity.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher appeared to have saved Lina Hurtig’s spot kick but VAR showed the ball rolled back across the goal line by millimetres, giving Sweden the win and a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire