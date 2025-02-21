UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw: Ruben Amorim’s route to final with Manchester United revealed

With domestic struggles casting a shadow over their Premier League campaign, Manchester United’s hopes of returning to the UEFA Champions League now rest firmly on their UEFA Europa League journey. On Friday, the knockout stage draw in Switzerland unveiled their path to the final, which includes a tricky test against a familiar Spanish opponent.

So, who stands in their way, and what does the road to glory look like? Let’s break down the key fixtures and potential clashes that await.

Ruben Amorim’s players will face Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16, a matchup that could prove to be one of the toughest of this stage. Sociedad secured their place by defeating Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Despite struggling in La Liga—losing five of their last six matches—the Basque side has excelled in cup competitions, winning their last four knockout ties. The first leg will take place on March 6 in San Sebastian, while United will benefit from home advantage for the second leg at Old Trafford on March 13.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue, the final will be held just a short drive from San Sebastian, at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao—offering Sociedad additional motivation to eliminate their English opponents.

United’s route to final: Potential quarter-final and semi-final opponents

If Manchester United can overcome Real Sociedad, their quarter-final opponents will be either FCSB (Steaua Bucuresti) or Lyon—a relatively favorable draw compared to some of the other heavyweight clashes.

However, the semi-final could present a far greater challenge. The Red Devils would face one of four teams: Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma, or Athletic Bilbao. Each scenario comes with its own storyline:

Fenerbahce

A reunion with former United players Sofyan Amrabat and Fred, as well as a return to Old Trafford for manager Jose Mourinho.

Rangers

A classic British showdown with the Scottish giants.

Roma

A rematch with the team that famously stunned United in the 2020-21 Europa League semi-finals.

Athletic Bilbao

A clash in the heart of the Basque region, just down the road from where United will face Sociedad.

Possible final opponents: Tottenham, Ajax, Lazio, or Eintracht Frankfurt

On the opposite side of the bracket, Tottenham, Ajax, Lazio, and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the favorites to reach the final. Notably, Manchester United cannot face Tottenham until the final, potentially setting up an all-English showdown for the trophy.

With United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four all but gone, winning the Europa League represents their best chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. The competition also offers one of their last opportunities for silverware this season, alongside the FA Cup.