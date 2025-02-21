Trending topics:
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Saudi Pro League

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo is expected to return for Al Nassr's match against Al Ettifaq on February 21st.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesRonaldo is expected to return for Al Nassr's match against Al Ettifaq on February 21st.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN Noon ET / 9:00am PT • Friday, February 21, 2025
WHERE FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and FOX Deportes
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq and tons more games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, UniMas and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
Here are the steps to take to watch the game with your free Fubo trial:
1. Click on this link for the Fubo 7-day trial.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
