UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford learn opponents

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe (left), Robert Lewandowski (center), and Marcus Rashford (right)
© Getty imagesKylian Mbappe (left), Robert Lewandowski (center), and Marcus Rashford (right)

The stage is set for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with the draw revealing a series of heavyweight clashes that promise drama, passion, and heartbreak. From a Madrid derby to Liverpool’s showdown with PSG, some of Europe’s biggest clubs will collide—ensuring that a few favorites will fall before the quarter-finals. So, who’s facing who, and what does the road to the final look like? Let’s break it down.

Headlining the draw is a titanic clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. Despite the French giant’s struggles during the league phase, they showed their firepower by thrashing Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the knockout playoffs. Liverpool, meanwhile, have been near-flawless, winning seven of their eight games so far. With the reborn Ousmane Dembele leading the line for PSG and Mohamed Salah spearheading Liverpool’s attack, this tie is destined to deliver fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Spain, the city of Madrid braces for a fiery derby as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lock horns. Los Blancos, inspired by Kylian Mbappe’s heroics against Manchester City, will aim to maintain their dominance over their cross-town rivals. However, Atletico’s defensive resilience under Diego Simeone is legendary, and they will relish the chance to knock their neighbors out of Europe’s biggest competition.

The three English sides—Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa—have all landed on the same side of the bracket, ensuring that there will be no all-English final.

Should Arsenal overcome PSV, they will face the winner of the Madrid derby in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, led by Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, will take on PSG or Liverpool if they can get past Club Brugge. The winners of those two brackets will then meet in the semi-finals, meaning a potential Liverpool vs Arsenal showdown could be on the cards.

Clash of German titans: Bayern vs Leverkusen

One of the most anticipated ties outside the headline fixtures is the all-German clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. The two Bundesliga giants recently played out a tense 0-0 draw in the league, but with so much at stake, expect goals and drama when they meet in Europe.

The winner of this tie will face either Feyenoord or Inter in the quarter-finals, adding another layer of intrigue. Feyenoord’s new manager, Robin van Persie, will get his first taste of European action against Inter, with the Dutch side looking to build on their impressive victory over the Nerazzurri’s city rival Milan in the previous round.

Lewandowski’s Barcelona and Benfica meet again

Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona have been handed a tricky tie against Benfica, a team they edged past in a thrilling 5-4 win during the league phase. With both sides known for their attacking play, expect another high-scoring affair. The winner will then face either Borussia Dortmund or Lille, both of whom impressed in the knockout playoffs.

The first legs will take place between March 3 and March 5, with the seeded teams—those who finished in the top eight of the league phase—enjoying home advantage in the second leg.

