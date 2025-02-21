Trending topics:
How to watch UEFA Champions League Last-16 draw in the USA: Live Stream and TV

A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League Trophy, dressed in yellow and black ribbons to represent Borussia Dortmund and white ribbons to represent Real Madrid, on a plinth on the inside of the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN Noon ET / 9:00am PT • Friday, Friday 21, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
