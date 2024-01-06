The historic transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain continues to generate news coverage, even though it has been six years since. The record-breaking transfer cost for a player remains unbroken after the Brazilian joined the French club from Barcelona.

After PSG met his buyout price of $282 million, Neymar signed a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes, as reported by Transfermarkt. There is still talk about his historic transfer, even if his stint in France is over and he is now in Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps the only reason the move was able to break the global transfer record was because of illicit tax benefits. The French government is reportedly investigating the transaction for possible political crimes.

Did political meddling help Neymar’s deal with PSG?

Former French club communications director Jean-Martial Ribes’ prosecution has centered in part on this. In March of 2022, Ribes submitted his resignation from his position with the club, citing personal reasons for his departure.

He had a prominent position in the club’s leadership at that period. The French legal system indicted him in December 2022 on charges of abusing his position at PSG.

Ribes allegedly took advantage of it to get private club information and utilize it for his own gain. In what they have called an “influence peddling” operation, investigative judges have been looking into Ribes’ activities since September 2022.

Yet, the Frenchman is now under investigation for allegedly using his position to facilitate the Parisians’ signing of Neymar. His attorney further clarified that his client has “Never offered anything in return for the slightest service”.

Neymar was allowed to leave PSG for Saudi Arabia in the summer, for what was a surprisingly high transfer fee

French outlet Liberation published an article detailing all of this. The finding of a phone is what prompted the courts to start probing these fresh charges. During his tenure at Les Parisiens, rumor had it that it belonged to Ribes.

The phone contained hundreds of text messages and WhatsApp conversations sent by the club’s former communications director. Specifically, they are curious about the letters that Ribes sent to Hugues Renson, who was a former National Assembly vice president.

The General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) seems to find the link between Ribes and Renson in these texts important. They claim that it might indicate the government’s involvement in Neymar’s arrival in the French capital in 2017.

Two men were in constant contact

The transfer of Neymar occurred when Renson was a freshly elected member of parliament for the 13th constituency of Paris. According to Liberation, the two men had an extensive conversation on the matter in the days before the move.

No matter how much money was offered, Barcelona would not sell their player. Having said that, a release clause is standard practice for all players in Spain. The $282 million buyout clause was intended to deter any potential suitors.

Les Parisiens were able to acquire the Brazilian superstar without ever negotiating with the Spanish team. It was all thanks to this loophole in the Spanish soccer contracts.

Unfortunately, French law does not have this kind of provision, thus there is no example of how it might work legally. The current focus of the inquiry is on the possibility that Ribes had a part in persuading the French ministry to reach this conclusion.

