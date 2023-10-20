A noticeable void now exists in the Paris Saint-Germain locker room where Lionel Messi and Neymar once occupied seats. Considering the ongoing challenges faced by PSG, Kylian Mbappe may soon be joining the ranks of those departing. And in additional to PSG, Ligue 1 has taken a hit.

Soccer enthusiasts worldwide took a heightened interest in the French league when PSG showcased the attacking prowess of superstars Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar.

French supporters who deemed it a good idea to mock Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, last season may now be feeling a sense of regret. Particularly if PSG fails to prevent Mbappe’s free transfer departure next summer.

Messi and Neymar’s exits have deeper consequences

With the attacking duo’s summer departure, the responsibility to lead the club has fallen upon the French captain. But even Mbappe cannot bear such immense pressure alone. While parting ways with the core forwards made sense from a sporting perspective, it has had repercussions on the business side of things.

Initially, it was revealed that PSG’s social media following took a hit following Messi’s departure. Furthermore, the exits of these two superstars have raised concerns among some of the club’s key sponsors.

Now, the fallout could be even more significant. A ripple effect that goes beyond PSG could extend to all of Ligue 1.

No suitable bids for Ligue 1 TV rights

The French league may face the prospect of not being televised. No bids meeting the desired valuation were submitted for its television rights, according to reports. The Professional Football League (LFP) has abandoned the auction for domestic broadcast rights for Ligue 1, failing to attract bids meeting their desired valuation.

The LFP had aimed for annual revenues of $1.05 billion for both domestic and international rights covering the 2024-2029 cycle. There was optimism that Amazon Prime Video and Canal+, the current rights holders, would initiate a bidding war against BeIN Sports, DAZN, and Apple.

However, French sports daily L’Equipe reported that both DAZN and BeIN submitted offers that fell short of the current price. Amazon, feeling it paid too much for its existing rights package, and Canal+, which had publicly stated its disinterest, are not partaking in the bidding process.

Photo: Imago