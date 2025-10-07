England’s legend Steven Gerrard breaks silence on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold swiftly rose to prominence as one of Liverpool’s top players, playing a crucial role in the golden generation that revived the club’s stardom. Despite his roots as a Liverpool academy product, he made waves by leaving to join Real Madrid. Only a few months after his transition to the Spanish side, English legend Steven Gerrard spoke out about Alexander-Arnold’s surprising decision.

“I wouldn’t have done it. I just think he took a big risk on. He’s an extremely good footballer, a very talented footballer… But to leave Liverpool, where he was in his prime years, getting offered a new contract, he took a risk on. He’s living that risk now. I hope it works for him because I love the kid,” Steven Gerrard said, via Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

Despite being a fan favorite and a potential undisputed starter at Liverpool, leaving the club was not easy for him. Liverpool’s tactical setup showcased his creative and offensive strengths while minimizing his defensive weaknesses. However, at Real Madrid, the situation demands a greater challenge as Trent Alexander-Arnold must compete with the seasoned Daniel Carvajal.

Since joining Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold has started just three matches, struggling to make a significant impact. Under head coach Xabi Alonso, the English full-back has adopted a cautious approach, yet still grapples with defensive vulnerabilities. Moreover, an injury in his recent outing against Olympique Marseille in Champions League compounds his challenges, sidelining him until at least late October.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid reacts after picking up an injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may soon silence doubts at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have faced initial challenges at Real Madrid, but the young Englishman is poised to showcase his talent swiftly within the Spanish side. Xabi Alonso, who has previously refined players like Alejandro Grimaldo with a similar profile, possesses the expertise to unlock Trent’s potential. Despite limited playing time, the English star has already hinted at his prowess, signaling that his adaptation process is well underway.

After returning from his injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a pivotal match against Liverpool, his former team, at Anfield Stadium, one of the most significant of his career in early November 2025. A strong performance could help the Englishman silence doubts about his skill level and assert his claim to a starting position. The competition is fierce, with Daniel Carvajal also in the running for the coveted spot.