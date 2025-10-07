Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

England’s legend Steven Gerrard breaks silence on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival to Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

English legend Steven Gerrard and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid.
© Michael Regan/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesEnglish legend Steven Gerrard and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold swiftly rose to prominence as one of Liverpool’s top players, playing a crucial role in the golden generation that revived the club’s stardom. Despite his roots as a Liverpool academy product, he made waves by leaving to join Real Madrid. Only a few months after his transition to the Spanish side, English legend Steven Gerrard spoke out about Alexander-Arnold’s surprising decision.

“I wouldn’t have done it. I just think he took a big risk on. He’s an extremely good footballer, a very talented footballer… But to leave Liverpool, where he was in his prime years, getting offered a new contract, he took a risk on. He’s living that risk now. I hope it works for him because I love the kid,” Steven Gerrard said, via Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

Despite being a fan favorite and a potential undisputed starter at Liverpool, leaving the club was not easy for him. Liverpool’s tactical setup showcased his creative and offensive strengths while minimizing his defensive weaknesses. However, at Real Madrid, the situation demands a greater challenge as Trent Alexander-Arnold must compete with the seasoned Daniel Carvajal.

Since joining Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold has started just three matches, struggling to make a significant impact. Under head coach Xabi Alonso, the English full-back has adopted a cautious approach, yet still grapples with defensive vulnerabilities. Moreover, an injury in his recent outing against Olympique Marseille in Champions League compounds his challenges, sidelining him until at least late October.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid picking an injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid reacts after picking up an injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may soon silence doubts at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have faced initial challenges at Real Madrid, but the young Englishman is poised to showcase his talent swiftly within the Spanish side. Xabi Alonso, who has previously refined players like Alejandro Grimaldo with a similar profile, possesses the expertise to unlock Trent’s potential. Despite limited playing time, the English star has already hinted at his prowess, signaling that his adaptation process is well underway.

Advertisement
Real Madrid provide Alexander-Arnold’s injury update: Will he miss the Barcelona clash in La Liga?

see also

Real Madrid provide Alexander-Arnold’s injury update: Will he miss the Barcelona clash in La Liga?

After returning from his injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a pivotal match against Liverpool, his former team, at Anfield Stadium, one of the most significant of his career in early November 2025. A strong performance could help the Englishman silence doubts about his skill level and assert his claim to a starting position. The competition is fierce, with Daniel Carvajal also in the running for the coveted spot.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Former Real Madrid manager picks Gerrard over Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he coached

Former Real Madrid manager picks Gerrard over Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he coached

When asked to name the best player he has ever coached, a former Real Madrid manager chose Steven Gerrard over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gerrard reveals biggest Liverpool regret, takes jab at ex-coach

Gerrard reveals biggest Liverpool regret, takes jab at ex-coach

Steven Gerrard spoke up about his one change about his time at Liverpool. In doing so, he took a scathing jab at Brendan Rodgers. The legendary midfielder was a significant part of the club's success throughout his 17 years there. He made almost 700 appearances for the Reds until leaving in 2015. During that time, […]

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City player makes shocking confession amid injury problems: ‘I thought about stopping’

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City player makes shocking confession amid injury problems: ‘I thought about stopping’

Manchester City have been crowned one of the world's most dominant teams since Pep Guardiola's arrival. However, a key player suffered a painful injury, prompting him to consider serious measures for his career.

England reportedly seeking friendly against South American giants ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

England reportedly seeking friendly against South American giants ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The England National Team is preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and is reportedly eyeing a friendly against a top South American national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo