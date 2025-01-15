Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti held a press conference following the team’s 5-2 Supercopa de España defeat to Barcelona, offering a blunt assessment of the performance and firmly rejecting calls for a detailed public explanation of the issues within the team. He emphasized that the team’s shortcomings were collective rather than attributable to individual players and stressed the need for a swift response.

Ancelotti adopted a direct and uncompromising approach, stating, “I need to clarify one thing: this is a press conference, not a debate.” He repeatedly deflected detailed questions about tactical approaches and potential solutions, reiterating that such discussions are best held internally.

When pressed about the perceived lack of defensive commitment from the attacking players, he responded, “The lack of commitment was collective, not individual. It was a bad game defensively across all lines. There’s nothing more to add.” This terse response avoided assigning blame to specific players.

Ancelotti acknowledged the significance of the loss, describing it as “a step backward,” but stressed the need to move forward. He emphasized Real Madrid’s strong position in other competitions, highlighting that “we are well-positioned in all competitions.” He further stated that the team has already “evaluated the game, and we have looked for solutions,” and emphasized the importance of responding positively in their next match. This focus on future games signals a determined effort to recover from the setback.

Addressing squad concerns and player confidence

When questioned about the squad’s composition and the apparent lack of player commitment, Ancelotti stated that the team has the “youth, energy, quality, and commitment,” even if it’s not always displayed.

He expressed full confidence in his players, including those not performing at their best, and pointed to the recent Champions League and Club World Cup victories as evidence of their capacity for success. This underlines his confidence in the players’ abilities to respond and regain their best form.

Ancelotti maintained that the team’s issues stemmed from a collective lack of commitment and a poor defensive plan across all lines. He rejected the suggestion of a public debate on the matter, stating that these conversations have already taken place internally with both the players and the coaching staff. His refusal to engage in public criticism reflects an intention to maintain team unity and foster a focused approach to addressing the problems internally.

Regarding Kylian Mbappé‘s performance, Ancelotti acknowledged that he needed time to adapt, emphasizing that the player is now in excellent form. He stressed the importance of collective commitment, highlighting that “commitment, combined with quality, is what brings you success. Having it all together is what we lacked, but the important thing is to bring individual commitment together, as a group.”