Legendary coach Jürgen Klopp heaps praise on MLS, sets high expectations after New York Red Bulls visit

Jürgen Klopp has been away from the sidelines as a head coach for more than two years, but his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull has put him back in the spotlight. During a visit to the New York Red Bulls’ team and facilities, the German manager offered high praise for Major League Soccer and its future potential.

With Red Bull clubs in Germany, Austria, Brazil, and Japan, this time it was New York’s turn to be visited by the man now overseeing soccer operations across the company’s global network. Unlike RB Leipzig, already a staple in the Bundesliga, Klopp sees enormous potential in MLS as it continues to grow.

Speaking to ESPN, Klopp shared his optimism about the league’s future. “I’m 100% sure, in five years’ time, we will speak completely differently. I’m really sure it will grow and grow and grow. The kids coming up, starting playing soccer earlier, training, getting better. Obviously, the place where you can play and train getting better. Everywhere.”

Beyond facilities, the former Liverpool boss emphasized the quality of the league as a product for both domestic and international audiences. “I can tell you, the quality is really, really good. Good players, a lot of talent, high intensity. All these things you want to see when you watch it in a stadium or on television. I think MLS found its spot, and now let’s work with it.”

Jurgen Klopp, present in NYRB MLS game against New York City FC.

Klopp also praised the Red Bulls’ new training facility in Morris Township, New Jersey. “Massively, massively impressed. This is outstanding. It’s something you never really can dream of, because you cannot win when you win or whatever you do in football and soccer.”

MLS continues to attract global stars, including Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller, who arrived during the 2025 summer transfer window. Along with marquee signings, the league has also prioritized infrastructure, with commissioner Don Garber recently celebrating the opening of a youth academy in San Diego, home to the league’s newest expansion club.

NY Red Bulls, on the verge of missing MLS playoffs

The New York Red Bulls hosted the derby against New York City FC on Saturday, with the visitors pulling off a 3-2 victory with just two games left in the season. Sitting on 43 points through 32 matches, the Red Bulls are in 10th place, currently outside the playoff line, trailing the Chicago Fire in ninth on 48 points with three games remaining.

Prior to the match in Harrison, New Jersey, Klopp addressed the Red Bulls’ situation, leaving the door open for a late push. “I don’t think we played exactly the season we wanted to play, but that’s OK, that happens, but we are still in a position to fight for it. And that’s exactly the vibe I realized. That’s the mood. … What I saw now gives me a really positive feeling.”

