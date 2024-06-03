Upon earning promotion with Venezia to Serie A, Tanner Tessmann is a name popping up throughout transfer rumors. The 22-year-old played in 37 out of a possible 38 games in Serie B last season. From his defensive midfielder spot, Tessmann started 35 Serie B games, playing the full 90 minutes each time. Despite finishing third, Tessmann played each minute as Venezia won the promotion playoffs. That included a goal in the second leg of the semifinal triumph over Palermo.

Unsurprisingly, Venezia is one of the teams interested in Tessmann. The American is under contract in Venice for one more season. That makes him an interesting prospect for Venezia if it were to sell. If it cannot sign Tessmann to a contract extension, Venezia could sell the midfielder for a profit. He originally joined the newly promoted Serie A side in 2021 for $4 million.

The three sides courting Tessmann are familiar to him regarding opponents. Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Parma, last season’s Serie B champion, wants Tessmann. However, the other team in the market for Tessmann has higher expectations that come with perhaps more challenges to this consistent playing time. Bologna, which finished a sensational fifth in Serie A last season, clinched Champions League soccer for the 2024/25 campaign.

That provides an opportunity for Tessmann to prove himself among quality teammates and more challenging opposition. However, Bologna relied on Michel Aebischer and Remo Freuler, both of whom ranked in the top four in appearances for Bologna last season. Tessmann would have to step into one of their positions in the defensive midfield. The prospect of a new coach at Bologna with Thiago Motta departing does make that slightly more achievable.

Tanner Tessmann searching for USMNT spot in Serie A

Tessmann has proven himself with Venezia. Since transferring over from FC Dallas, he has grown into a regular for the Italian side. Initially, he was a role player for Venezia coming off the bench, and he failed to earn any international recognition. Yet, in Serie B for the last two seasons, Tessmann has played in over 30 games each season. As stated, that grew into a regular starting spot for a team that clinched promotion.

Gregg Berhalter has used more European players with more time as the head coach of the USMNT. For example, his provisional Copa America squad had just three players from Major League Soccer. Five players are coming from Italy. Four of those are likely starters Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie. Kristoffer Lund of Palermo can be a point of emphasis for Tessmann. Like the defensive midfielder, Lund has played in Serie B, but he earned a spot in the USMNT squad. Tessmann must prove more if he is to earn selection in the USMNT squad. The midfielder is far deeper in Berhalter’s ranks than the defense.

Whichever club Tessmann plays for next season, if it is in Serie A, he must seek consistent playing time. Berhalter has put preference on those who play, with a handful of exceptions to his more reliable players. Tessmann can play a role in the defensive midfield, even if it is as a backup to Tyler Adams or Weston McKennie. He just has to have the ability to show it to Berhalter.

PHOTOS: IMAGO