Gregg Berhalter unveiled the 27-player roster for the USMNT training camp before the Copa America. Although not the final product, the current crop of players indicates Berhalter’s thought process in who he will pick for the final squad. Going against the grain of previous squads, only four players in the training camp roster play in Major League Soccer. The other 24 all come from Europe, where many have had strong seasons.

The June training camp roster will play two games in the buildup to the Copa America. On June 8, the Summer Showdown pits the USMNT against Colombia at Commanders Field in Landover, MD. Four days later, the USMNT will take on Brazil at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Following those two games, Berhalter will cut the squad down. Per CONMEBOL regulations, teams must have between 23 and 26 players in the squad.

“This summer presents an opportunity for us to progress and grow as a team as we continue to build towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Berhalter said. “We have a talented group of players and are excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the world.”

Up against some of the best teams in the world, the United States will need to call upon its best players. The squad should look that way based on what Berhalter has called upon for the June training camp. Here are notable inclusions and omissions in the squad for the early portion of the summer.

USMNT training camp roster relies on European-based players

As stated, there are only four players in the 27-man squad that come from Major League Soccer. Based on initial reaction to the squad from USMNT supporters, three of those have been the biggest question marks. In goal, Sean Johnson returns to the squad. Playing for Toronto FC, Johnson has held three clean sheets through nine games this season. Johnson is likely to play as the reserve goalkeeper behind Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath, but he beat out the likes of Zack Steffen and Patrick Schulte for that post.

Defensively, Shaq Moore returns to the squad. Moore has been in and out of the squad since featuring in the World Cup team in 2022. This led to the absence of Auston Trusty of Sheffield United. Even though the Blades went down with one of the worst defensive records in Premier League history, Trusty picked up invaluable experience against the best players in the world. Finally, Timmy Tillman of LAFC is in the team to round out the MLS players.

In terms of the likely starters, Tyler Adams is back in the squad after working through several injuries. As of now, the striker debate has subsided. Haji Wright, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Folarin Balogun are all a part of the 27-player squad. Depending on who plays against Brazil and Colombia, that could be a point of cutting in the eyes of Berhalter for the final Copa America squad.

USMNT squad in June camp

The United States’ games against Colombia and Brazil are available in English and Spanish. Coverage is on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock.

Goalkeepers

Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielders

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Timmy Tillman (LAFC).

Forwards

Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City).

PHOTOS: IMAGO