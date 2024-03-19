Manchester City announced its plans for another US tour in the summer of 2024, which you can now purchase tickets to. It is the Premier League side’s return to the United States after spending the summer of 2023 on a brief trip to Asia. For 2024, Manchester City is playing four games against several top clubs from Europe. Additionally, Pep Guardiola’s City is making trips to four different states during this trip to the United States.

The treble winners of the 2022/23 season are threatening to repeat that feat in the 2023/24 campaign. Consequently, that makes the club one of the biggest draws in the world. American fans have the benefit of seeing three games involving the Citizens this summer. Here is how those shake out and where you can get tickets.

Tickets to Manchester City and its US tour

Manchester City vs. Celtic. – Tuesday, July 23. – Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC. Tickets.

Manchester City vs. AC Milan. – Saturday, July 27. – Yankee Stadium, New York City, NY. Tickets.

Manchester City vs. FC Barcelona. – Tuesday, July 30. – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL. Tickets.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea. – Saturday, Aug. 3. – Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH. Tickets.

That starts in North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. The usual stadium for the University of North Carolina Football hosted a game between Wrexham and Chelsea last summer. Now, it welcomes the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions when they play Celtic of the Scottish Premiership. Then, City travels north to Yankee Stadium in New York City to play AC Milan. Although traditionally a baseball stadium, Yankee Stadium has a history of hosting soccer, and that includes MLS club New York City FC, which is also part of City Football Group.

After a stop in New York, Manchester City will head south to Orlando to play Barcelona. Camping World Stadium just outside of downtown Orlando is hosting these two clubs in what promises to be an exciting fixture. Rounding out Manchester City’s summer tour is a game in Columbus, OH. Manchester City is playing Chelsea in a familiar game between two Premier League foes. That game is at Ohio Stadium, another college football venue for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio Stadium has only ever hosted one soccer game, a friendly between Real Madrid and PSG. Over 86,000 fans attended that game.

Friendlies galore in the United States this summer

Manchester City is far from alone in making a trip to the United States. Each of the opponents Manchester City is playing has at least three friendlies in the United States. Milan, Barcelona and Manchester City are part of the Soccer Champions Tour, a collective of clubs from Europe with friendlies in the United States this coming summer.

The Manchester City friendly against Chelsea is part of that group of fixtures. Yet, those are not the only three Premier League teams coming to the United States. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United announced they will play one another in friendlies across the United States. Moreover, Aston Villa is making the trip to the USA in 2024.

The schedule of soccer friendlies in the United States breaks down when and where each game is happening. You can also find more ticket information for each of those games.

